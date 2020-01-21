Westport, CT, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company will be exhibiting at the 25th Annual International AF Symposium on January 23-25, 2020 at Gaylord National Hotel in Washington, DC.

Clinical observations collected with BioSig’s PURE EP(tm) System will be presented by Andrea Natale, M.D., Executive Medical Director, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center, during Spotlight Session: Early Stage and Emerging New Technologies and Drugs in Cardiac EP on January 23, 2020.

BioSig will be represented by its executive, clinical, marketing and commercial teams, and will be performing product demonstrations and hold physician sessions at the Company’s booth, as well as feature a new product video about PURE EP(tm) System.

Previously, BioSig presented initial clinical data at Heart Rhythm Society’s Scientific Sessions 2019 , Venice Arrhythmias 2019 and 14 th Annual International Symposium on Ventricular Arrhythmias: Pathophysiology & Therapy 2019 .

The PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The PURE EP(tm) System aims to minimize noise and artifacts and acquire high-fidelity cardiac signals. Improving fidelity of acquired cardiac signals may potentially increase the diagnostic value of these signals, thereby possibly improving accuracy and efficiency of the EP studies and related procedures.

About 25th Annual International AF Symposium

This intensive, highly focused three-day symposium brings together the world’s leading medical scientists to share in a highly interactive environment the most recent advances in the field of atrial fibrillation. The primary objective of the meeting is to provide attendees with a thorough and practical course on the current state of the art in the field of atrial fibrillation in a scholarly and collegial atmosphere, as well as an opportunity to network with colleagues and faculty between sessions. More information about the event on www.afsymposium.com .

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

