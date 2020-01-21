New York, New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabian Alien, the narrative short film written and directed by New York Film Academy (NYFA) BFA Screenwriting alum Meshal Al Jaser, will screen in competition at this year’s lineup at the Sundance Film Festival, and is nominated for the Grand Jury Prize for Best Short Film.



Al Jaser originally hails from Saudi Arabia and enrolled in the BFA Screenwriting program at NYFA’s Burbank-based campus in Summer 2017, where he honed his skills at writing short and feature screenplays.



His film, Arabian Alien, tells the story of Saad, a married Muslim man dealing with depression when an alien from outer space is suddenly introduced into his life. The short was produced by NYFA alum Almotaz Aljefri.



Al Jaser has yet to reach his 25th birthday but has already shown his skills as a filmmaker, having written several shorts, as well as acting in and directing Is Sumiyati Going to Hell?, which won Best of the Month at the 2017 Gold Movie Awards.



The iconic Sundance Film Festival is the country’s largest independent film fest and one of the most well-known around the globe. Held annually in Park City, Utah, this year’s Sundance Film Festival will run from January 23 - February 2.



New York Film Academy congratulates NYFA alumni Meshal Al Jaser and Almotaz Aljefri on the success of Arabian Alien and wishes them success at this year’s Sundance Film Festival!





About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading visual and performing arts school that offers hands-on intensive programs across 15 areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), and more. Thousands of aspiring artists come to study at the New York Film Academy each year from over 120 countries. For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

