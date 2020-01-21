CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield REIT INDEXPLUS ETF (TSX: IDR) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that distributions for the first quarter of 2020 will be payable to unitholders of Middlefield REIT INDEXPLUS ETF as follows:



Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Trust Unit January 31, 2020 February 14, 2020 $0.075 February 29, 2020 March 13, 2020 $0.075 March 31, 2020 April 15, 2020 $0.075

The trust units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IDR.

The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for unitholders which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.