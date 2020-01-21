PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in optoelectronic devices, today announced the introduction of its high-speed vertical cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) on its vertically integrated 150 mm gallium arsenide (GaAs) technology platform to serve the growing demand for optical high-definition multimedia interface (optical HDMI) cables in consumer electronics.



The growing trend in television and computer displays toward higher resolution, larger size, and thinner profiles is driving the demand for high-speed data cables that connect screens to remotely located driver electronics. II-VI’s high-speed VCSELs developed for datacenter transceivers are now available on its scalable 150 mm GaAs platform to meet the expected high-volume demand for optical HDMI cables.

“To our knowledge, II-VI is the first to produce datacom VCSELs on a vertically integrated 150 mm GaAs technology platform developed in-house,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Vice President, Laser Devices and Systems Business Unit. “Our ability to leverage the economies of scale of our existing 150 mm GaAs technology platform for 3D sensing enables us to be very competitive in the VCSEL market for optical HDMI cables. We expect to continue over time to leverage our 150 mm platform in more applications, including eventually in markets that we already serve with GaAs semiconductor lasers.”

II-VI’s broad portfolio of components for high-speed transceivers includes directly modulated lasers (DMLs), externally modulated lasers (EMLs), high-speed detectors, micro-optics, and driver electronics.

