Short and Long positions contribute to FYE 2019 net returns of 151 percent1

SHELBURNE, Vt., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemelson Capital Management, LLC (LCM), today announced financial results for The Amvona Fund, LP (The Fund) for FYE 2019. The Fund posted net returns of 151 percent for FYE 2019, beating by 480 percent the benchmark S&P 500 Total Return Index,2 which returned 31.5 percent during the same period.

“We concluded 2019 with our highest rate of return and largest investor base ever,” said Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson, LCM’s CIO. “Notably, Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND), which we are short, was in free fall for most of 2019, while Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE), Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) and Macy’s (NYSE: M), which we are long, performed well,” Lemelson continued.

LCM will host an investor conference call on The Fund's FYE 2019 financial results beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST on January 21, 2020. This call will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.



About Lemelson Capital Management

Lemelson Capital Management, LLC is a private investment management firm focused on deep value and special situation investments.

Telephone: 802-332-3833

1 Based on preliminary unaudited results. The returns are net of all fees and expenses that would be incurred by a hypothetical day-one investor. For a further explanation of how LCM calculates results, please read the disclosure here

2 The S&P 500 Total Return Index includes the reinvestment of dividends