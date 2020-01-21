WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. ((OTC PINK: LFAP)) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or "the Company"), a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community, is hosting a press conference at Inside ETFs 2020 to discuss the advancement of equality through collaboration in both the public and private sectors.



The panel will feature Dean J. Trantalis, the first openly gay person to be elected Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and LGBTQ Loyalty board members Barney Frank, former U.S. Congressman, and Billy Bean, Vice President and Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Major League Baseball.

Moderated by LGBTQ Loyalty CEO Bobby Blair, the panel will highlight public and private sector activity to address hot-button issues facing the 450 million members of the LGBTQ community with some of its most influential leaders, ambassadors and members.

Dean J. Trantalis, Mayor of Fort Lauderdale; LGBTQ Loyalty board members Barney Frank, former U.S. Congressman, and Billy Bean, Vice President and Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Major League Baseball; and LGBTQ Loyalty CEO Bobby Blair (moderator). What: Press conference to discuss the advancement in equality via collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Press conference to discuss the advancement in equality via collaboration between the public and private sectors. When: Monday, January 27, 5:15 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 5:15 p.m. ET Where: The Diplomat Hotel (Room: Regency Ballroom 1), 3555 S Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which the Company believes will empower the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, which is an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Index, will also offer an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community.