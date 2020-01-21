SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , a digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced it is launching a new integrations offering in Services that leverages MuleSoft , provider of the leading platform for building application networks. As a result, MasterControl customers will gain more options for reliable business systems connectors (such as ERP, CRM, helpdesk and payroll), streamlined integration development processes and the ability to solidify MasterControl software as part of business-critical technology stacks.



By leveraging a leading integration platform with a proven track record of success, MasterControl is helping organizations ensure data stays synchronized and business processes are automated across multiple business systems, ensuring regulatory compliance and reducing costs to manually keep systems in sync.

“MasterControl customers understand the strategic value of building an integrated technology stack to enhance their business results and quality outcomes,” said Lori Oakley, MasterControl’s EVP of Services. “Now we are making this easier and more affordable than ever. With MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™, we will enable virtually any system to integrate with MasterControl, and we will put a library of pre-built integration templates at our customers’ fingertips.”

“Today every organization is undergoing digital transformation and dealing with volumes of legacy data and an explosion of new, disparate technologies. Connecting them all quickly and efficiently is the key to gaining a competitive edge, making integration a top-level business priority,” Brent Grimes, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Success at MuleSoft said. “With MuleSoft, MasterControl is enabling its customers to create a dynamic application network to adjust to increasing and changing regulations, while getting to market faster.”

MasterControl’s streamlined integration experiences made possible with MuleSoft are available now to existing MasterControl customers. Learn more at mastercontrol.com .

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data, and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management, both on-premises and in the cloud.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit mastercontrol.com .

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurst

MasterControl

jhurst@mastercontrol.com

+1-801-560-9608