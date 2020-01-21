KELSEYVILLE, CA, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Vet Online Supply, Inc. (OTC PINK:VTNL) (“Vet Online Supply” or the “Company”), announces today that current orders from Oakland, California and Hong Kong are on the hot-plate. BrewBilt Manufacturing is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components.



Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO, stated, “I will be interactive in keeping our shareholders informed of our revenue, orders and pending orders. We are currently completing the manufacturing of 6 orders for a combination of brewery and cannabis customers. At the same time, I am excited to announce that a small brewery in Oakland, California is closing purchase documents this week, and another brewery in Hong Kong has requested our proposal for their brewery. We are experiencing a steady increase in revenue, and expanding export products.”

The company submitted a PRE14C on January 16, 2020 regarding changing the name of the Company from “Vet Online Supply, Inc.” to “BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc.”, and changing the address respectively. The company expects new CUSIP and symbols in the near future.

BrewBilt Video Link: https://www.brewbilt.com/about-1

ABOUT BREWBILT: (www.brewbilt.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Rich Keys Capital 310-498-0255 richard@richkeyscapital.com