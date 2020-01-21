SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkose Labs, the platform that bankrupts the business model of fraud and abuse, begins the decade following a year of tremendous growth. In 2019, the company increased sales by 400% year-on-year, doubling its customer base to include many Fortune 50 companies in the financial services, ecommerce, media, gaming and emerging technology sectors. Traffic on the Arkose Labs platform grew fivefold in 2019, with both new and existing customers increasing usage due to the solution’s success in protecting against automated and human-driven fraud attacks.
“2019 was a banner year, with our platform detecting and preventing $500 million fraud attacks over the last twelve months, saving our customers hundreds of millions in fraud losses and operational costs,” said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of Arkose Labs. “As long as there is money to be made in fraud, threats will persist both from both human-driven and automated attacks. It is therefore time to take a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and take steps to undermine the financial incentive behind attacks.”
Arkose labs also made multiple product enhancements to further improve the platform’s dynamic risk engine and adaptive step-up, which provide real-time attack insights that allow the automatic deployment effective countermeasures without impacting customer experience:
“Our enhanced analytical capabilities provide real time security insights, giving our customers unparalleled clarity into their traffic, which helps them learn from evolving attacks,” said Matthew Ford, Co-Founder and Vice President of Product and Science at Arkose Labs.
Additional 2019 Highlights Include:
In other company news, Arkose Labs is leading a fundraising drive to help with the Australia wildfire crisis. It is donating $100,000 towards disaster relief charities working in Australia and working with global business partners to further raise money towards the cause.
Arkose Labs will continue to be a company to watch in 2020, with platform innovations and quarterly fraud and abuse report updates.
