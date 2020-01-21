DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today announced that it will release its earnings results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, before the market opens. The company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com/.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until February 18, 2020. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13698150. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors section of the CSWI website at www.cswindustrials.com .

About CSW Industrials

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration ("HVAC/R") applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com .