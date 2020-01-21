WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (TSX Venture: PEO) (“People Corporation” or the “Company”), announces today that it has filed its management information circular (the “Circular”) and related voting materials (collectively the “Meeting Materials”) under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Meeting Materials will be mailed to the Company’s shareholders (the “Shareholders”) in connection with the annual and special meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”) of People Corporation that will be held at 1403 Kenaston Boulevard, Winnipeg, Manitoba on February 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CST (Winnipeg time).
Meeting Resolutions
At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following resolutions:
Each director nominee brings important skills and experience to the Company’s board and is eligible and willing to serve if elected. The Company’s board of directors recommends the appointment of MNP LLP, a national chartered accountancy firm, as auditor for 2020. MNP LLP has been the auditor of the Company since July 2006.
The Board of Directors of People Corporation UNANIMOUSLY recommends that Shareholders Vote FOR all the director nominees and Meeting resolutions.
How to Vote
Registered Shareholders
Shareholders who hold Common Shares under their own names may attend and vote at the Meeting or vote by proxy using one of the following methods:
Beneficial Shareholders
Shareholders who hold Common Shares through a broker, bank, or other intermediary will have different voting instructions and should carefully follow the voting instructions provided to them by their intermediary. However, in most cases beneficial shareholders can vote by using one of the following methods:
Please submit your vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on February 24, 2020,
at 4:00 P.M. EST (Toronto time)
Shareholders who have questions or require assistance with voting, please contact the Company’s transfer agent:
TSX Trust Company
301-100 Adelaide St. West Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1
Toll Free: 1.866.393.4891
T: 416.361.0930 F: 416.361.0470
The proxy-related materials will be available on the TSX Trust Company’s website as of January 21, 2020 and will remain on the website for one full year thereafter. The proxy-related materials will also be available under the Company’s public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About People Corporation
People Corporation (https://www.peoplecorporation.com) is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services. The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V. The Company’s industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation’s expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com.
Investor Relations Inquiries:
Contact –
Jonathan Ross, CFA
Investor Relations – People Corporation
(416) 283-0178
jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such as statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Use of words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, "intends", "likely", or other words of similar effect may indicate a “forward looking” statement. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's publicly filed documents (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Those risks and uncertainties include the performance of the business acquired pursuant to the Transaction, the ability to maintain profitability and manage organic or acquisition growth, reliance on information systems and technology, reputation risk, dependence on key clients, reliance on key professionals and general economic conditions. Many of these risks and uncertainties can affect the Company's actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities.
