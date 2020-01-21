WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (TSX Venture: PEO) (“People Corporation” or the “Company”), announces today that it has filed its management information circular (the “Circular”) and related voting materials (collectively the “Meeting Materials”) under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Meeting Materials will be mailed to the Company’s shareholders (the “Shareholders”) in connection with the annual and special meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”) of People Corporation that will be held at 1403 Kenaston Boulevard, Winnipeg, Manitoba on February 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CST (Winnipeg time).



Meeting Resolutions

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following resolutions:

To elect five (5) directors of the Company for the ensuing year. To appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.

Each director nominee brings important skills and experience to the Company’s board and is eligible and willing to serve if elected. The Company’s board of directors recommends the appointment of MNP LLP, a national chartered accountancy firm, as auditor for 2020. MNP LLP has been the auditor of the Company since July 2006.

The Board of Directors of People Corporation UNANIMOUSLY recommends that Shareholders Vote FOR all the director nominees and Meeting resolutions.

How to Vote



Registered Shareholders

Shareholders who hold Common Shares under their own names may attend and vote at the Meeting or vote by proxy using one of the following methods:

Internet: www.voteproxyonline.com (enter your 12-digit control number to vote)

(enter your 12-digit control number to vote) Fax: Fill out your form of proxy, sign and send both pages of the proxy to 1-416-595-9593

Mail: Return your form of proxy in the postage-paid envelope received with the Meeting Materials

Beneficial Shareholders

Shareholders who hold Common Shares through a broker, bank, or other intermediary will have different voting instructions and should carefully follow the voting instructions provided to them by their intermediary. However, in most cases beneficial shareholders can vote by using one of the following methods:

Internet: www.proxyvote.com (enter your 16-digit control number to vote)

(enter your 16-digit control number to vote) Phone: Call the number listed on your voting instruction for and use your 16-digit control number to vote

Mail: Return the completed and signed voting instruction form in the postage-paid envelope received with the Meeting Materials

Please submit your vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on February 24, 2020,

at 4:00 P.M. EST (Toronto time)

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance with voting, please contact the Company’s transfer agent:

TSX Trust Company

301-100 Adelaide St. West Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1

tmxinvestorservices@tmx.com

Toll Free: 1.866.393.4891

T: 416.361.0930 F: 416.361.0470

The proxy-related materials will be available on the TSX Trust Company’s website as of January 21, 2020 and will remain on the website for one full year thereafter. The proxy-related materials will also be available under the Company’s public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About People Corporation

People Corporation ( https://www.peoplecorporation.com ) is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services. The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V. The Company’s industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation’s expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com .

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Contact –

Jonathan Ross, CFA

Investor Relations – People Corporation

(416) 283-0178

jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Information