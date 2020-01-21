HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that it achieved record revenue in 2019, including more than $358,000 from sales of C-Bond BRS, its ballistic-resistant film system. Sales of C-Bond BRS grew more than 60% year-over-year.



C-Bond BRS consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening nanotechnology and a private-label security film. The C-Bond technology increases glass strength and flexibility by chemically bonding to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface. C-Bond BRS has been installed in schools, government buildings, media organizations, and other high-security facilities around the country.

C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

“We are extremely proud that we reported record revenue in 2019, both in total and for C-Bond BRS,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “To further the growth of C-Bond BRS in 2020 and beyond, we will continue to focus on media outlets, among other organizations, which have become a significant customer for this important security product.”

C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 23 patents and patent pending applications. The C-Bond solution increases the mechanical properties of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are randomly distributed naturally on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass composite structure and initiate failures. C-Bond chemically bonds to the defects increasing both strength and flexibility.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter or watch our corporate video at: https://youtu.be/Oq2kYHmWOtk .

