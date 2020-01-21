Largest website domain industry event with an expected 1,300 attendees from around the world



Addresses growing a successful subscription business and making investments that pay off

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith, a global leader in subscription business management software, will deliver a keynote address at NamesCon Global , the largest website domain industry event with an expected 1,300 attendees from around the world.

He will address key aspects of running and growing a successful domain, cloud, or related business that includes business models, metrics and more with advice on how to make sure investments made in developing business and partnerships pay off with a good return. The Billing and Business Management for Domains and Beyond session is on Wednesday, January 29 at 2 p.m.

NamesCon Global - The Domain Economic Forum runs from January 29 to February 1 in Austin, Texas. Attendees are domain investors, registrars, brokers, intellectual protection (IP) lawyers, brand managers and corporate portfolio executives. The conference focus is the economy built around domain names with topics on the agenda that include valuation, monetization, lead generation and branding of web domain names.

"This is an exciting time for the domain industry, which is in the midst of tremendous change from new approaches, policies such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), cryptocurrency, and more,” said Kurt Daniel. “I hope to make everyone understand how to run their subscription business more effectively to take advantage of the growth opportunities ahead and incorporate the latest billing models and infrastructure for domains and domain-related services.”

The third quarter of 2019 closed with nearly 360 million domain name registrations. The growth is about 17 million year-over-year, according to the latest Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief .

A perennial highlight of the NamesCon Global event is the auction. Last year, the top domain auctioned for $900,000.

“We’re at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the economy built around website domains, where valuations have been a black art kept in secrecy,” said Sören von Varchim, CEO of CloudFest and NamesCon. “But with no end to growth in sight along with the maturing of this nascent business, we see big changes ahead and that is what this conference is all about.”