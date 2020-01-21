SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that the County of Tahoma and the City of Long Beach have issued purchase orders for the Company’s products through California State Contract #1-18-61-16. The City of Long Beach is a repeat customer while Tahoma County is purchasing Envision’s EV ARC™ for the first time.



The EV ARC™ product purchased by Tahoma County will be used to charge county fleet vehicles. Tahoma is one of 58 counties covered by the California contract. The City of Long Beach ordered an ARC Mobility™ transportation solution for the growing fleet of EV ARC™ products in service in the city. ARC Mobility™ is a specialized, hydraulic transportation solution which enables customers like Long Beach, New York City and Google, who own fleets of EV ARC™ products, to move them around as their dynamic EV charging needs evolve. The transportable nature of the EV ARC™ also allows owners to test various locations as they discover the most effective distribution of EV charging infrastructure.

EV ARC™ provides a permanent EV charging and emergency power solution but it can be moved in the event that EV charging needs change or disasters or other events call for robust and reliable sources of electricity in a different location. ARC Mobility™ trailers can safely and reliably relocate EV ARC™ units without the need for any other equipment and only require a single operator. Envision was issued U.S. Patent No. 9,917,471 for its transformable EV ARC™ solution which enables safe and rapid relocation in a compact state by ARC Mobility™ trailer or transportation inside a shipping container, truck or rail car.

“The California contract continues to provide a steady flow of orders without our having to go through time consuming purchasing processes,” said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “The combination of EV ARC and the ARC Mobility trailer is the killer app in the rapidly growing and highly dynamic EV charging infrastructure industry. With EV ARC and ARC Mobility our customers can react to whatever the paradigm shifting evolution of electrification delivers in real time – with made in California products.”

There are 58 counties and 375 cities with populations of over 10,000 in the State of California. All are able to purchase Envision products through the mandatory contract currently in place between the State and the Company. As EV adoption increases and accelerates, Envision expects the California contract and others like it to be important drivers of revenues.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

