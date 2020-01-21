Gross Margins Improved Sequentially from 28.6% to 29.5%

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $59.9 million, compared to $60.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Net income was $6.8 million, or $0.34 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $7.8 million, or $0.38 diluted per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a 10% decrease in diluted earnings per share. Average order size increased to $85 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $84 for the same quarter in the prior year. Reorder sales increased 1.0%, to $53.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $53.3 million for the same quarter in the prior year.

Menderes Akdag, CEO and President, commented: “We were encouraged with improvements to our average order size, and gross and net income margins during the quarter. Gross margins improved by 90 basis points from 28.6% in the September quarter to 29.5% in the December quarter. Net income margins improved 180 basis points from 9.6% in the September quarter to 11.4% in the December quarter. The gross margin increase can be attributed to our success in obtaining direct purchasing relationships with all the major manufacturers, and the implementation of the minimum advertised price (MAP) policy by those manufacturers. We anticipate MAP pricing to stabilize pet medication prices throughout the online channel. Net cash from operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 was $21.6 million. In 2020, we will focus on optimizing our marketing in this more competitive environment and being more efficient with our advertising spending. In addition, we will continue investing in our e-commerce platform to better service our customers. This platform will enable us to improve upon our already strong net promoter score of 84.0%. We believe this customer satisfaction measure reflects the strong bond we have with our customers and will assist the Company with future customer retention.”

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 14, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2020. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Largest Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.1800petmeds.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K. For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31,

March 31,

2019

2019

ASSETS (Unaudited)

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,374 $ 100,529 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $31 and $39, respectively 2,052 2,542 Inventories - finished goods 24,165 21,370 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,176 1,408 Prepaid income taxes - 582 Total current assets 122,767 126,431 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 25,917 27,136 Intangible assets 860 860 Total noncurrent assets 26,777 27,996 Total assets $ 149,544 $ 154,427 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,635 $ 16,275 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,195 2,351 Income taxes payable 895 - Total current liabilities 20,725 18,626 Deferred tax liabilities 1,109 1,121 Total liabilities 21,834 19,747 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share 9 9 Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,166 and 20,674 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 20 21 Additional paid-in capital 3,063 12,478 Retained earnings 124,618 122,172 Total shareholders' equity 127,710 134,680 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 149,544 $ 154,427





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019

2018

2019

2018

Sales $ 59,915 $ 60,068 $ 209,839 $ 218,854 Cost of sales 42,218 40,687 150,279 144,264 Gross profit 17,697 19,381 59,560 74,590 Operating expenses: General and administrative 6,040 5,793 18,851 18,927 Advertising 3,163 3,619 16,543 15,626 Depreciation 562 556 1,702 1,664 Total operating expenses 9,765 9,968 37,096 36,217 Income from operations 7,932 9,413 22,464 38,373 Other income: Interest income, net 421 508 1,447 1,315 Other, net 301 255 862 827 Total other income 722 763 2,309 2,142 Income before provision for income taxes 8,654 10,176 24,773 40,515 Provision for income taxes 1,814 2,389 5,925 9,394 Net income $ 6,840 $ 7,787 $ 18,848 $ 31,121 Comprehensive income $ 6,840 $ 7,787 $ 18,848 $ 31,121 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.38 $ 0.94 $ 1.52 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.38 $ 0.94 $ 1.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic 19,984 20,483 20,060 20,452 Diluted 19,994 20,493 20,071 20,487 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.81 $ 0.79



