LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI), an emerging leader in the global beauty and wellness marketplace, along with its licensed brand, Whim™ (SimplyWhim.com), is excited to announce the addition of a slate of premium amino acid-based products to its health and beauty platform ahead of its upcoming launch.

“Due to busy, on the go lifestyles and the increased exposure to pollutants and toxins, many people are not getting enough essential amino acids - the building blocks of protein.” Says Jacquie Carter Angell, President of The Marquie Group, adding, “Essential amino acids are incredibly important to our overall health and wellbeing but, unfortunately, they are not created by our bodies, they must be obtained through our diet. Our new line of amino acid-based products is portable, convenient, flavorful and the perfect addition to your diet.”

The first two amino acid-based products to be released as part of the Whim platform will be AminoMints®, a healthy mint containing amino acids, and AminoFizz™, an effervescent drink also containing amino acids.

Angell continued, “These products exemplify our in-house expertise at the cutting edge of the health and beauty marketplace and will complement and augment our larger Whim line of innovative solutions. We look forward to updating current and prospective shareholders as we approach launch and begin to ship product.”

Management notes that these products utilize high-quality pharmaceutical-grade crystalline amino acids to ensure maximum purity and efficacy. Research has shown that amino acids are essential to beautiful age-resistant skin and a strong, healthy body. The Company believes the underserved amino acid supplement market is an excellent fit for its portfolio of products and will maintain the Company’s brand identity as an innovator with the highest standards for natural health and beauty solutions.

The global amino acids supplement market is rapidly expanding and is expected to reach $30.8 billion by the end of 2024, according to Research Nester.

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI), led by former Director of Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife Nutrition, Jacquie Carter Angell, is a direct-to-consumer health and beauty products platform with a pipeline of innovative solutions using advanced formulations of plant-based, amino-acids and CBD alternatives to chemical ingredients.

Products planned for a 2020 launch include facial skin care serums, a powerful amino acid infused collagen drink and custom blended CBD tinctures each with their own potent puree of nature’s finest fruits, flowers, and herbs. Each one is uniquely developed to provide optimal sleep and relaxation, mental focus and clarity or beauty and antioxidant benefits via an array of plant- based ingredients formulated to enhance one's Inner Health and Outer Beauty.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

