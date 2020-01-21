Valparaiso, IN, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Scrum itself doesn’t go bad—it’s the ways that organizations implement it that can be problematic. We frequently see people changing the Scrum framework to fit their organization rather than the organization itself changing.”

Ryan Ripley—professional Scrum Trainer and host of the #1 agile podcast on iTunes Agile for Humans—has seen it all in the world of software development. His practical wisdom and the lessons learned in a career in Scrum are available today in Fixing Your Scrum, co-authored with Todd Miller and published by Pragmatic Books.

In Fixing your Scrum, Ripley and Miller uncover every anti-pattern, and provide unique first-hand solutions for Scrum masters, managers, developers, or anyone who uses Scrum in their organization. “The root cause of these anti-patterns is typically policies that have been in place since long before the company adopted Scrum. Such longstanding policies can sometimes make what Scrum brings to light counterintuitive.”

Ryan and Todd will show you how to properly harness the full value of the Scrum framework, and how to make full use of the skills of your development teams, by doing a deep dive into the following topics:

Why “scaling scrum” doesn’t work.

Why the scrum values (commitment, openness, focus, respect, courage) work and why your team may need to re-learn them.

The worst anti-scrum patterns companies fall into, and how can you avoid them.

Fixing Your Scrum comes highly recommended from industry experts:

“This book is a friendly and conversational partner for today’s Scrum Master. It provides real-world solutions to real-world problems that many teams face in pursuit of being truly self-organized and cross-functional. Ryan and Todd have identified some of the most common anti-patterns that result in bad experiences and less-than-optimal outcomes with Scrum--and encourage teams to face them with practical tools and humor.” –Melissa Boggs, Chief Scrum Master, Scrum Alliance

“Ryan's and Todd's book is filled with practical solutions you can use to fix your Scrum. Every day, Scrum Masters come to me asking for practical ideas they can quickly put into practice, and that's exactly the kind of advice that Ryan and Todd have put together for this actionable, takeaway-oriented book. It's a must read for all Scrum Masters who want to continuously improve their practice. Read it and then put it into practice!”—Vasco Duarte, Host, Scrum Master Toolbox Podcast

About the Author:

A professional Scrum trainer with Scrum.org, Ryan Ripley has worked as a software developer, manager, director, and Scrum Master at various Fortune 500 companies in the medical device, wholesale, and financial services industries. He is host of "Agile for Humans," the top agile podcast on iTunes. Ryan lives in Indiana with his wife, Kristin, and three children. He blogs at ryanripley.com and is on Twitter @ryanripley.

Todd Miller has practical experience as a Scrum Master, product owner, software developer, and Agile coach on a variety of technical and creative projects across a multitude of industries. He has been a professional Scrum trainer with Scrum.org since 2016. Todd lives in Pennsylvania with his wife, Jessica, and two children. His blogs can be found on the Scrum.org website, and he is on Twitter @todd_miller11.

