Chicago, IL, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac” or “the Company”), the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis and hemp industries, today announced a gifting booth in partnership with GBK and In-Stand Media to take place from Thursday, January 23 until Sunday, January 26 to celebrate the 2020 GRAMMY Awards nominees and past winners.



CannaTrac is partnering with In-Stand Media and GBK for the off-site gifting booth and will be giving away CannaCard merchandise and gift cards to celebrity attendees. This event is the third in CannaTrac’s Red Carpet Series with In-Stand Media.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with In-Stand Media and to be part of the GBK gifting booth for the largest music awards show in North America,” said CannaTrac Vice Chairman and CEO Thomas Gavin IV. “We hope to spread knowledge about the cannabis and hemp industries and bring to light the newest technologies being developed to provide consumer convenience as more people look to add cannabis and CBD into their everyday lifestyles.”

ABOUT CANNATRAC®

CannaTrac® is dedicated to bringing safety to the cannabis and hemp industries by serving as the industry’s leading cashless mobile payment system solution. CannaTrac® created the CannaCard® to provide consumers and retailers with a convenient way to benefit from increased safety and convenience through cashless purchases within the legal cannabis industry. Shop.Pay.Earn Rewards™ with the CannaCard®. To learn more about CannaCard® or register as a merchant, please visit https://cannatrac.com/

