Points Expects to Close the Year with Record Fourth Quarter Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA



Strong Momentum Carrying into 2020

Full Q4 & 2019 Financial Results to be Issued on March 4, 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) (Points or the Company), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, is providing a preliminary update on its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results.

Fourth-quarter 2019 gross profit1 is expected to be between $17.3 and $17.7 million, with adjusted EBITDA2 ranging between $6.8 and $7.2 million, each quarterly records. These expected results compare to $14.1 million of gross profit and $5.0 in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the full year, Points expects 2019 gross profit3 to range between $59.2 and $59.6 million, with adjusted EBITDA ranging between $21.1 and $21.5 million, both metrics within the company’s previously issued annual guidance range.

“We are very pleased to have closed out 2019 with an exceptional fourth quarter and expect to report quarterly records in both gross profit and adjusted EBITDA,” said CEO Rob MacLean. “We continue to drive this performance by executing on our three core growth drivers – building robust pipelines and signing new partnerships, up-selling and cross-selling existing partnerships, and driving growth in existing services through advanced data analytics and automated marketing initiatives. To further accelerate growth over the mid-term, we remain focused on additional initiatives to expand into new geographies and verticals, while actively pursuing strategic partnerships or appropriate acquisitions to complement and enhance our already robust capabilities.

“With multiple levers to drive growth and profitability, we look forward to carrying our momentum into 2020 and delivering on our long-term goal of exiting 2022 with gross profit in the high-$90 million range and adjusted EBITDA in the mid-$40 million range.”

Points will report final fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results and issue its 2020 outlook on March 4, 2020.

About Points International Ltd.

Points , (TSX: PTS) (NASDAQ: PCOM), provides loyalty e-commerce and technology solutions to the world's top brands to power innovative services that drive increased loyalty program revenue and member engagement. Currently, the Company has a growing network of nearly 60 global loyalty programs integrated into its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform. Points offers three core private or co-branded services: its Loyalty Currency Retailing service sells loyalty points and miles directly to consumers; its Platform Partners service, which offers earn and redemption opportunities via third-party or loyalty channels; and its Points Travel service helps loyalty programs increase revenue from hotel and car rental bookings while offering members more opportunities to earn and redeem loyalty rewards more broadly. Points is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in San Francisco, London, Singapore, and Dubai.

For more information, visit company.points.com .

