Toronto, ON, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: FUNN) is pleased to announce that the company has entered into an agreement to aggressively expand the Snakes & Lattes subsidiary’s brick and mortar locations in the USA. A group of professionals and investors, along with the existing USA Expansion Team members, will spearhead the rollout of the additional USA locations. It is expected that these new locations will be built at a much faster rate than seen to date, some being worked on simultaneously using the guidelines and model already established by Snakes & Lattes Inc.



The initial agreement is for the opening of ten (10) additional corporate owned locations in the USA, effectively tripling the total number of worldwide corporate owned locations. The expansion team is confident in the success of the proposed openings and have agreed to forfeit any compensation until the first milestone of four (4) new locations in the USA have opened. Management and the company is also very confident in the USA Expansion Team’s abilities in that upon this first milestone completion of four (4) new corporate owned locations, Roger Mortimer has agreed to pledge a portion of his own preferred shares to compensate the group for their efforts to that point to help minimize share dilution for the benefit of all shareholders and the company.

This agreement is independent and will not affect the Tempe, AZ location which is already open as well as the Tucson, AZ location which is in the build out process. The group has committed to the simultaneous construction of numerous cafes, and they are confident they will be capable of maintaining the high standard customers of Snakes and Lattes Inc. are accustomed to. The accelerated expansion will lead to a significant increase in the company’s growth rate, exceeding anything the company and shareholders have witnessed previously.

The company is also pleased to announce the recent addition of Mr. Rogen K. Chhabra to the USA Expansion Team. Mr. Chhabra was born in Seattle, WA, graduated in 1995 Cum Laude from Millsaps College, B.S. in Math and graduated in 1998 Magna Cum Laude from the Mississippi College School of Law. Mr. Chhabra is a founding partner of Chhabra & Gibbs P.A. Attorneys at Law and has since grown the firm with his partner to over thirty (30) lawyers and staff. Mr. Chhabra has written many articles and given many lectures in the field of law but also has extensive experience in construction, buildouts and renovations. Mr. Chhabra, in agreement with his law firm partner, has decided to come on board the USA Expansion Team full time while his business partner continues running the law firm they founded.

“I am very pleased to come on board the USA Expansion Team full time,” states Rogen Chhabra. “I believe I can add a lot of value and contribute in a very impactful way with this opportunity to really ramp up and push the expansion initiative to the next level. We are excited to get our first goal of ten (10) new corporate owned locations in the USA up and running in short order and will look to extend and expand our agreement to many more locations once the first starting goal has been attained.”

If shareholders or others are interested in learning more about the USA expansion, or if there is an opportunity or ideal location they are aware of and feel the company should be looking at, please send an email to usaexpansion@snakesandlattes.com.

Shareholders can expect timely and continued updates on the progress being made by the USA Expansion Team going forward as the information becomes available.

For further updates from Snakes & Lattes and its parent company, Amfil Technologies Inc., please follow us on Twitter @AmfilTech

For more information regarding the company, and its related subsidiaries please visit the following websites:

Amfil Technologies Inc. www.amfiltech.com/

Snakes & Lattes Inc. www.snakesandlattes.com/

Morning (Snakes & Lattes Publishing SAS) https://www.morning.us/

GRO3 Joint Venture http://gro3systems.com/

Interloc-Kings Inc. http://www.interloc-kings.com/

About Us:

Amfil Technologies Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries:

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates 3 tabletop gaming bars and cafes located in Toronto, Ontario and 1 in Tempe, Arizona. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and has the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 100+ member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world. The company also operates a lucrative fulfillment and distribution division and has recently entered into the board game publishing business through the acquisition of Morning which is expected to add significant revenues to the bottom line. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com

2). The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The subsidiary has developed a strategic partnership with Roto Gro, the creator of proprietary rotary hydroponic technology. More information on this product line can be found on the www.gro3systems.com website or on twitter @GRO3Systems.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer. Unilock is North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should,", "will", "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Ben Castanie

Snakes & Lattes Inc.

Telephone: (416) 500 2911

Email: ben@snakesandlattes.com

Or

Roger Mortimer

Amfil Technologies Inc.

Telephone: (647) 880-5887

Email: rmortimer@amfiltech.com