SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enable targeted advertising and online retails, today announced its cooperation with BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.(“BOE Technology”) to pre-install Taoping Cloud Window App on BOE iGallery Screens. The cooperation integrates BOE iGallery screens into the Taoping ecosystem, helps Taoping to expand its market opportunities in targeted advertising.



BOE Technology (SZ000725) is a Chinese electronic components producer founded in 1993. Its core businesses are interface devices, smart IoT systems and smart medicine and engineering integration. BOE iGallery is a display screen specially designed for displaying artworks, including oil paintings, traditional Chinese paintings, photographs as well as classic and emerging artworks. So far, BOE iGallery is mainly used by art museums for interactive information services.

In its cooperation with Taoping, BOE Technology pre-installs Taoping Cloud Window App for its BOE iGallery Screens. Once activated after the pre-installation, the iGallery screens will operate on Taoping smart cloud platform to publish targeted advertisements just like dedicated Taoping smart display screens, offering screen owners more purchase choices (i.e. not required to buy dedicated Taoping smart screens to join us) as these iGallery screens look like a piece of art and do not have video camera, and helping Taoping penetrate to more scenes of high people traffic and helping us expand into overseas market.

“We are pleased to cooperate with BOE Technology by pre-installing our new cross-platform App for BOE iGallery,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “By integrating BOE iGallery screens into Taoping ecosystem, we are enabling third-party new screens and more scenes of high people traffic for targeted advertising. With Taoping Cloud Window App, we can now grow the number of display screens in our ecosystem not only by increasing number of dedicated Taoping smart display screens, but also by increasing number of third-party installed screens and third-party new screens. All such screens are expected to generate service revenues for us and create value for our shareholders.”

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone."

