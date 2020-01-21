Somerset, NJ, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Authentic Heroes, a subsidiary of Global Fiber Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GFTX), is pleased to announce that Brett Favre Limited-Edition Jerseys will be in-stock in March allowing the Company to deliver its latest “Event Worn Reborn” products to customers.



Paul Serbiak, GFTX CEO stated: “After successfully taking several pre-orders, we can now look to implement an aggressive marketing campaign in the middle of 1st quarter knowing that we will have finished product in a handful of weeks.

Our “Win a Brett Favre Jersey” contest generated significant numbers of leads on a very low budget. This was extremely encouraging and demonstrated that our advertising strategy is capable of rapidly generating sales leads very cost efficiently.

During the contest and pre-sales events we developed useful information that will allow us to fine tune our marketing plan for the upcoming product launch.

Initially, we will be targeting an affinity group of well over 1 million Brett Favre fans on Facebook with only a few thousand authenticated jerseys to sell.

A video message from Brett Favre addressing his fanbase that discusses the significance of the original jersey as well as the importance of the “give-back” program associated with our sales efforts will be the initial focus of our social media campaign. We are proud to help sponsor the Football Greats Alliance organization and their give back program which supports retired football players.

Chris Giordano, GFTX President and Chairman stated, “There is no other offering in the marketplace like this. We are democratizing game worn memorabilia with a one of a kind process that personifies our “Game Worn Reborn” concept for collectable sports fanwear.

It has been a long and challenging road in getting the company to this point. I would like to commend our CEO Paul Serbiak for his never-ending commitment and outstanding job in developing our supply chain and proprietary manufacturing process.

I would also like to thank Scott Todd a member of our Board of Directors and Senior VP of licensing at Graj and Gustavsen https://ggny.com/ for his understanding the true meaning of being a Board member. Scott has helped us develop key relationships. coupling our breakthrough product with his licensing expertise which will be a key component in helping us create future shareholder value.”

The company looks to the future with great enthusiasm in all three of our operating subsidiaries. We are about to shift from Development to Growth in our EcoTek360 and Authentic Heroes subsidiaries.

We will also be apprising our shareholders as to the progress we are making in in the FiberChain subsidiary near future.

FiberChain is nearing completion of a new and “disruptive way” for purchases and sales in the $650 Billion-dollar global market for textile and industrial fibers.

We feel 2020 will be a watershed year for the shareholders of Global Fiber Technologies as we transition from a development stage company into a growth company.”

For more information on Global: https://globalfibertechnologies.com/

FiberChain Video: https://globalfibertechnologies.com/fiberchain/

Brett Favre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_8Ez2SKPvM&feature=youtu.be

Safe Harbor Act

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's financing being adequate for the Company to place its products in retail stores, execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Global Fiber Technologies, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Global Fiber Technologies Inc.'s future revenues, financial performance or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .













Contact: Chris H Giordano chrisg@globalfibertechnologies.com 1-732-695-4389 EXT 502 Paul Serbiak pauls@globalfibertechnologies.com 1-732-695-4389 EXT 501