LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA,, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (GTX) , a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS, people and asset tracking Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), today announced it has received an initial test order from the Sri Lanka Ministry of Defense.



Over the past twelve months, GTX has been working with the Sri Lanka government to get its GPS and Track & Trace solutions approved for sale and import into the country as part of a large scale requirement from the Sri Lanka Army, Disaster Management Centre, and Centre for Research and Development under the Ministry of Defense initiative to tag, track and locate (TTL) their personnel and equipment.

Shortly following the Sri Lanka government approving their 2019 annual budget of $17.5 billion, GTX received an Official Letter and Certificate (registration number F191478) approving GTX as a registered supplier for the year 2019 under the Ministry of Defense for categories J6, J28, J29, J44, J57, J70, RS1 and RS2 and in November of 2019 GTX received notification that the certificate was renewed for 2020, along with a notice that an initial test order was going to be sent in the coming weeks. During the month of December working directly with Major General (retd) Fadyl Meedin RSP Ldmc, GTX provided all the necessary information, such as part numbers, pricing, delivery dates, banking information, etc. for the order to be processed through the Sri Lanka government internal systems.

“As with most government institutions things usually take longer than expected but we are very pleased to have received confirmation that the initial order and payment were successfully processed on their end and received on our end. We expect to ship this first order of GPS SmartSoles, Take Along Trackers and NFC tags in the coming weeks,” stated Andrew Duncan, GTX Corp Director.

Most widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX also owns and licenses more than 85 patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, is a U.S. military contractor, has several consumer products available on its online store and Amazon and most recently soft launched its new NFC Veritap solution. To find out more how you can buy or become an authorized reseller contact info@gtxcorp.com business development.

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (OTCQB: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

