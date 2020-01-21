YORK, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fiber & Data (UFD) , a privately owned telecommunications provider, today announced that a major super regional telecommunications carrier has selected United Fiber & Data for long-haul dark fiber connectivity in the northeastern United States. The solution consists of more than 340 miles of long-haul dark fiber located on UFD’s geographically diverse route from New York City to Ashburn, Virginia. UFD announced the launch of the newly constructed long-haul portion of its fiber-optic network in May 2019.



“We have a very successful, long-standing history with our customer’s senior management team. UFD was able to provide a diverse, scalable dark fiber solution that will drive expanded network coverage for a leading fiber communications provider within its Northeast markets,” said Christopher Lodge, UFD’s chief operating officer.

With the growing communications and data transfer needs, carriers and data center providers are increasingly dependent on the reliability of network diversity and a secure backup network to ensure uninterrupted service in the event of a network failure.

“UFD’s route provides expansion and additional diversity to the customer’s fiber routes in the Northeast and offers high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity designed to prevent costly downtime in the event of a network disruption of their primary fiber path,” Lodge continued. “We are well-positioned for diverse regional connectivity between key markets, bypassing the congested existing fiber routes along I-95.”

About United Fiber & Data, LLC

United Fiber & Data is a privately held telecommunications company focused on providing high-capacity, low latency, geographically diverse fiber optic network solutions in the Northeastern United States. UFD provides high-capacity pathway diversity and data storage redundancy far from the congestion and single points of failure associated with the I-95 corridor. UFD’s diverse dark fiber network includes a wholly owned and operated high fiber count metro network including over 70 miles of laterals with over 330 buildings on net in New York City and a newly constructed long-haul fiber route of more than 400 miles connecting New York City and Ashburn, Virginia.

