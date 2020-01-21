SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc (OTCQB: CVSI) (the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products through its brand PlusCBD Oil™ , is the first-ever CBD sponsor of the Farmers Insurance Open. The Farmers Insurance Open is a PGA Golf tournament taking place Thursday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 26, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.



CV Sciences is the official CBD Partner of the Farmers Insurance Open as well as the Presenting Sponsor at the tournament. CV Sciences will be hosting a booth at The Grove, adjacent to the 18th Hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines. Tournament attendees will be able to sample PlusCBD™ Oil products, learn more about the potential benefits of hemp-derived CBD, and have the chance to win PlusCBD™ Oil products and exclusive CV Sciences gear.

Why CBD & Golf

Emerging scientific evidence suggests that hemp-derived CBD may promote relaxation and assist in muscle recovery. For these reasons, golf athletes turn to hemp CBD products to help with body aches and soreness that hinder them on the course, as well as the “first tee jitters.” CBD works with the body to aide in muscle recovery after a long golf game by regulating inflammatory response. Since 2018, when the World Anti-Doping Agency removed CBD from its banned substance list, the PGA Tour Anti-Doping organization does not list CBD as a prohibited substance for players.

“We are proud to be the official CBD Partner of the Farmers Insurance Open as this serves as another proof point of our commitment to safe, high-quality products,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer, CV Sciences. “We believe both professional and amateur golfers can benefit from PlusCBD™ Oil products and we look forward to increasing our visibility among the golf community through this sponsorship.”

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling hemp-derived CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company quality standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp-derived CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

