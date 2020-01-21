New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technical Textiles Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837584/?utm_source=GNW





In the last few years, technical or engineered textiles received significant attention from end users from across industries including agriculture, automotive, transportation, packaging, aerospace, and construction. While various types of technical textiles are divided into categories based on their applications, the demand for Buildtech (construction), Mobiltech (automotive & transportation), and Indutech (other industrial applications) is expected to remain significantly high in the future.



Technical Textiles Market Analysis 2019-2029



The analyst published its recent report on the global technical textiles market, which comprises of the global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. It includes a comprehensive assessment of the relevant and related market dynamics. After conducting complete analysis on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the technical textiles market, the growth predictions of the market are obtained with maximum accuracy.



The global technical textiles market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report commences with the executive summary of the technical textiles market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of prime segments of the technical textiles market.



Chapter 02 – Market Introduction



Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the technical textiles market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the technical textiles market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the technical textiles market report.



Chapter 03 – Technical Textiles Market Analysis Scenario



This section provides the market volume analysis, and pricing analysis by regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



Chapter 04 ­– Market Dynamics



The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments and product innovations.



Chapter 05 – Global Technical Textiles Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Application



This section explains the global market value and volume analysis and forecast for the technical textiles market by application in the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 06 – Global Technical Textiles Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Process



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the technical textiles market during 2014-2029. This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical technical textiles market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019-2020) and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029).



Chapter 07 - Global Technical Textiles Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Region



This chapter explains how the technical textiles market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 08 – North America Technical Textiles Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America technical textiles market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in North America.



Chapter 09 – Latin America Technical Textiles Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



Readers can find detailed information about several factors such as pricing analysis and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America technical textiles market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the technical textiles market in prominent LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.



Chapter 10 – Western Europe Technical Textiles Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



Important growth prospects of the technical textiles market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 11– Eastern Europe Technical Textiles Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



This chapter highlights the growth of the technical textiles market in Eastern Europe. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the technical textiles market in Eastern Europe.



Chapter 12 – Asia Pacific Technical Textiles Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



In this chapter, India, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the Rest of South Asia are prominent countries in the South Asia & Pacific region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the technical textiles market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia & Pacific technical textiles market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 13 – MEA Technical Textiles Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029



This chapter provides information about how the technical textiles market will grow in the Middle East and Africa during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 14 – Competition Landscape



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the technical textiles market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Low and Boar PLC, Ahlstrom Corporation., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M Company, and Milliken and Company, among others.



Chapter 15– Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the technical textiles market report.



Chapter 16 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain several conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the technical textiles market.

