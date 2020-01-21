Designers, builders, architects and students have until May 15 to submit their most impressive designs for more opportunities than ever to win awards and industry recognition

For the first time, Thermador has expanded the contest to include spaces outside of the kitchen and invites students from schools and universities around the country to share their most dynamic designs

With $110,000 in cash prizes, the Thermador Kitchen Design Challenge will award six national winners, 44 regional winners and one Designer’s Choice winner to be revealed at an exclusive gala in Southern California later this year

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermador, the iconic American luxury home appliance brand, is winding down its fourth Kitchen Design Challenge entry period, with the deadline set for May 15. Professional designers, builders, architects, remodelers, kitchen dealers and – for the first time in contest history, students – are asked to bring their boldest visions to life for an opportunity to win big and receive national recognition. The contest encourages the established and flourishing design-build communities to showcase their creativity across any design style – inside and outside of the kitchen.

This year’s Kitchen Design Challenge aims to attract the most innovative projects, with four all-new categories for submission: Exceptional Kitchen, Compact Kitchen Suite, Original Innovator/Out of the Box Space and the Student Concept Kitchen. Any Thermador design that was completed between the contest period of January 1, 2017 until May 15, 2020 is eligible to enter free of charge, and unlimited submissions from individuals, teams, and companies will be accepted.

A total of 44 regional winners will be selected as part of a $110,000 prize purse. Of those, 36 each will receive a $1,000 cash prize, and eight honorable mention winners will receive $500 for the best integration of Thermador appliances in their kitchen and home design. All regional winners will also win a trip for two to an exclusive awards gala in Southern California, where entries will be eligible for additional awards and National Winners will be announced.

National winners will be selected in the following all-new categories:

Exceptional Kitchen – Considering any kitchen style, one national winner will receive a $25,000 grand prize, one second place winner will receive a $15,000 cash prize, and one third place winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

Compact Kitchen Suite – One national winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize for crafting a culinary space smaller than 200 square feet with at least three primary Thermador products.

Original Innovator/Out of the Box Space – One national winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize for designing a space that is outside of the kitchen – whether a wet bar, personal gym, wine cellar or game room. The space must contain at least two Thermador appliances.

Student Concept Kitchen – One national winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize for designing an exceptional kitchen for a hypothetical client, with a space of a minimum of 200 square feet and a maximum budget of $250,000. Student Concept Kitchens must include at least three primary Thermador appliances.

Designer’s Choice – one winner will be selected at the gala celebration to receive a $5,000 cash prize.

Fan Favorites – five winners will be selected in a separate contest held in 2021 to each receive a $1,000 cash prize.

Entries must only consist of kitchens featuring Thermador appliances, with non-Thermador appliances included only if Thermador does not offer a similar product. Participants may visit www.Thermador.com/designcontest to access the official rules and entry form.

