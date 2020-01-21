LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaggenau, the luxury brand for professional-grade home appliances, will showcase an array of state-of-the-art home appliances during IBS 2020, including the unveiling of the new, technologically advanced 400 series combi-steam ovens. Creating a tangible brand experience in Las Vegas, Gaggenau will participate in the International Builders Show (IBS) at Booth C3830 Central Hall from Jan. 21 through Jan. 23, 2020.



The Gaggenau Experience at IBS 2020

The Gaggenau studio pays homage to the artist and the chef, showing how both require vision, skill and exceptional ingredients and tools. With a focus on sensory experiences, visitors are invited into a creative environment where the grand master creates his piece of art - Gaggenau’s unrivaled artistry on display as a part of the culinary process.

We are joined by our artist in residence Justin Cogley, Executive chef at Aubergine in L’Auberge Carmel in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California and 2019 recipient of a Michelin star. Chef Cogley shares his story of how the timeless qualities of baking can combine with the lightness of touch of steam to reveal another dimension to your menu.

Steam Cooking Without Restriction

In 1999, Gaggenau was the first to bring the combi-steam oven into the private kitchen. This introduction created the ideal conditions for steam cooking – a unique combination of using humidity with convection to deliver health conscious cuisine with professional results. Since then, Gaggenau has pioneered numerous technical, design and performance innovations for the home including accurate temperature regulation for sous vide cooking at one-degree intervals from 120°F to 200°F that ensures the food’s vitamins, minerals, consistency and color remain unaltered, a fixed water connection and fully automatic cleaning system.

This year, the brand introduces new progressive features: Home Connect technology, a degree accurate multicore temperature probe, automatic programs including the ability to modify or record your own dish, a 33 percent increased oven capacity and a full surface grill behind ceramic glass.



Giving the private chef unrestricted flexibility, the new oven cavity fills the full width of the appliance, enabling more space for culinary masterpieces. New, glare-free, emotive lighting through invisible LEDs directs light towards the back and highlights food that deserves admiration.

Amateur and professional chefs alike will admire the simplicity and guaranteed success of the new combi-steam oven’s automatic program functionality. With manual settings to control heating mode, temperature and timing, chefs can rely on pre-programmed dishes, modify existing programs to better suit their preferences, or create and save their own perfect program. Additionally, recipes can now be perfected like never before thanks to its multicore temperature probe that offers the most accurate temperature reading on the market, with a variance of one degree within a certain range.

In addition to the new combi-steam oven, Gaggenau will further reveal its appliance versatility and sought-after design combinations. Alongside the next generation of 400 series ovens, the vacuuming drawer enables food to be quickly and conveniently sealed, ideal for the increasingly popular and precise practice of sous-vide steam cooking. The booth will also feature the latest cooling series which fits effortlessly with the rest of the beautiful series, as well as the fully automatic espresso machine that informs visitors of the brand’s commitment to coffee culture. Nearby, the new back-wall illuminated dishwasher features groundbreaking zeolite drying technology, a natural mineral that allows moisture to be transformed into heat up to 176 degrees Fahrenheit, leaving dishes dry like never before.

In addition to the new 400 series combi-steam oven and its customizable automatic programs for the experienced home chef, the newest version of the EB333 oven - Gaggenau’s iconic masterpiece - will also be spotlighted at the booth. Both the new 400 series combi-steam oven and the new EB333 are now equipped with Home Connect technology to give the private chef more freedom through mobile control and ensure that the appliance always remains in the heart of the increasingly digital home.

Notes to editors

Gaggenau is a manufacturer of high-quality home appliances and acknowledged as an innovation leader in design and technology “Made in Germany”. The company, with a history dating back to 1683, has revolutionized the domestic kitchen with its internationally acclaimed products. Gaggenau’s success is founded on technological innovation and a clear design language combined with high functionality. Gaggenau has been a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH in Munich since 1995 and is currently represented in more than 50 countries with 24 flagship showrooms in major cities around the world.

