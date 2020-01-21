IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosch home appliances, known industry-wide for raising standards in quality appliances, is introducing three new models to its unprecedented refrigeration collection in 2020. Built from the ground-up to address consumer needs, the new Bosch 800 Series French door bottom mount refrigerator will unveil the industry’s first in-unit, glass-front Refreshment Center™ – a sleek drawer that provides dedicated wine racks and optimized beverage storing technology, to achieve the perfect temperature and humidity for premier bottled beverages. Additionally, two all-new Bosch 500 Series French door bottom mount refrigerators will feature the QuickIcePro System™ – the industry’s fastest refrigerator ice maker*, using advanced technologies to produce up to 12 pounds of ice per day**.
“The launch of our 2019 freestanding French door bottom mount refrigeration collection exemplified both what Bosch and a reimagined refrigerator can provide to our consumers – the utmost in functionality, freshness and design,” said Anja Prescher, Director of Brand Marketing at Bosch home appliances. “In 2020, our new refrigeration units build upon the innovative foundation we developed for the initial launch to provide two new ice, water and beverage technologies that address important consumer needs.”
The new units are designed for optimal performance to enhance any kitchen aesthetic while also delivering advanced beverage solutions, maximum food freshness and simplified organization - all in one appliance. Key features include:
Revolutionary Technology:
Sleek Design, Inside and Out:
Available midyear 2020, the new additions to Bosch’s refrigeration collection will be on display for the first time in the Bosch booth (#C3830) at the 2020 International Builder Show, taking place in Las Vegas, NV from Jan. 21-23, 2020, alongside bold, never-before-seen introductions to its highly regarded portfolio as well as the latest in Bosch connected living. For more on Bosch home appliances, visit www.bosch-home.com/us, or connect with Bosch on Facebook (facebook.com/BoschAppliances), Twitter (@BoschHomeUS) or Instagram (@BoschHomeUS).
*Based on single ice maker production rates during a 24-hour period, per manufacturers’ manuals, for brands identified in TraQline as freestanding French door bottom mount refrigerators.
**Based on testing results for ice production during a 24-hour period when the ice bin was removed.
***Refreshment Center™ drawer features settings with pre-programmed humidity and temperature levels to resemble a wine cellar environment.
About Bosch home appliances
Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.
