Bosch home appliances expands its all-new freestanding French door bottom mount refrigeration collection in 2020 as part of a series of introductions that will culminate the broadest refrigeration portfolio redesign in the brand’s U.S. history



Three new models feature two industry-first refrigeration advancements that deliver high-performing water and ice production with the QuickIcePro System™ as well as optimized, in-unit beverage storage capabilities via the Refreshment Center™ refrigerator

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosch home appliances , known industry-wide for raising standards in quality appliances, is introducing three new models to its unprecedented refrigeration collection in 2020. Built from the ground-up to address consumer needs, the new Bosch 800 Series French door bottom mount refrigerator will unveil the industry’s first in-unit, glass-front Refreshment Center™ – a sleek drawer that provides dedicated wine racks and optimized beverage storing technology, to achieve the perfect temperature and humidity for premier bottled beverages. Additionally, two all-new Bosch 500 Series French door bottom mount refrigerators will feature the QuickIcePro System™ – the industry’s fastest refrigerator ice maker*, using advanced technologies to produce up to 12 pounds of ice per day**.

“The launch of our 2019 freestanding French door bottom mount refrigeration collection exemplified both what Bosch and a reimagined refrigerator can provide to our consumers – the utmost in functionality, freshness and design,” said Anja Prescher, Director of Brand Marketing at Bosch home appliances. “In 2020, our new refrigeration units build upon the innovative foundation we developed for the initial launch to provide two new ice, water and beverage technologies that address important consumer needs.”

The new units are designed for optimal performance to enhance any kitchen aesthetic while also delivering advanced beverage solutions, maximum food freshness and simplified organization - all in one appliance. Key features include:

Revolutionary Technology:

For consumers seeking premium beverage storage without the need for a second cooling appliance, the Bosch 800 Series Refreshment Center refrigerator optimally stores beverages in a dedicated glass-front drawer within the unit. Five pre-programmed settings, which can be managed directly on the appliance at the touch of a button or via the Home Connect™ app, create the perfect temperature and humidity environment for any beverage – from wine to craft beer or non-alcoholic beverages using custom settings.

Two new Bosch 500 Series counter-depth refrigerators feature the QuickIcePro System, the industry’s fastest refrigerator ice maker* that uses three advanced technologies to provide freshly filtered ice and water at a rapid rate. Rapid Ice Replenishment produces up to 12 pounds of ice per day** to minimize the need to run to the store for more, UltraClarityPro™ Water Filter reduces 99.9% of sediments that may be found in water or ice, and BottleFill remembers the size of a favorite glass or bottle, for fast, hands-free fill ups.

Bosch 800 Series refrigeration models in the collection boast dual compressors and evaporators for precise temperature and humidity control as well as limited odor transfer between the unit’s individual cavities for maximum freshness.

Across the new collection, all models are integrated with Home Connect. From an alarm notifying consumers that their refrigerator or freezer door is open to expert evaluation on the refrigerator through Remote Diagnostics, Bosch appliances with Home Connect offer peace of mind for consumers in knowing they can remotely monitor and control their appliances via smart device for greater convenience.

Sleek Design, Inside and Out:

The 800 Series Refreshment Center refrigerator drawer houses two premium red oak shelves with a sliding top shelf for easy access to whichever beverage consumers choose to store. With the ability to create a wine cellar for your refrigerator***, the new, versatile beverage storing system easily holds 17 standard wine bottles and offers the option to remove the top shelf for storing up to 6 large bottles for added organizational flexibility.

Sitting at true counter-depth, all new Bosch 500 and 800 Series freestanding French door bottom mount refrigerators feature a timeless exterior with hidden hinges and concealed feet for built-in look, along with a spacious interior equipped with high quality materials—from infinity, split glass shelving and stunning LED lighting for clear visibility to a cool stainless steel backwall.

The 800 Series Refreshment Center refrigerators will stand at 72 inches tall with a classic stainless steel finish as well as an exterior premium glass coating and recessed handles to offer a contemporary, integrated look that matches any kitchen design aesthetic.

Supporting the 69-inch niche, the 500 Series QuickIcePro System refrigerator will be available in stainless steel and black stainless steel finishes, both featuring an easy-to-clean exterior and sleek bar handles.

Available midyear 2020, the new additions to Bosch’s refrigeration collection will be on display for the first time in the Bosch booth (#C3830) at the 2020 International Builder Show, taking place in Las Vegas, NV from Jan. 21-23, 2020, alongside bold, never-before-seen introductions to its highly regarded portfolio as well as the latest in Bosch connected living. For more on Bosch home appliances, visit www.bosch-home.com/us, or connect with Bosch on Facebook ( facebook.com/BoschAppliances ), Twitter ( @BoschHomeUS ) or Instagram ( @BoschHomeUS ).

*Based on single ice maker production rates during a 24-hour period, per manufacturers’ manuals, for brands identified in TraQline as freestanding French door bottom mount refrigerators.

**Based on testing results for ice production during a 24-hour period when the ice bin was removed.

***Refreshment Center™ drawer features settings with pre-programmed humidity and temperature levels to resemble a wine cellar environment.

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.

