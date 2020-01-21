NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers today announced that Phill Lawson-Shanks has joined the company’s board of directors. Lawson-Shanks brings over 25 years of experience identifying new solutions and opportunities in the data center industry. He currently serves as Chief Innovation Officer at Aligned Energy .



“We are thrilled to welcome Phill to our board of directors; his extensive background in data center infrastructure, network architecture and cloud solutions will be invaluable for the next phase of growth for Netrality,” said Jerry Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at Netrality Data Centers.

As CIO at Aligned Energy, Lawson-Shanks is responsible for championing innovation throughout the entire organization. He also plays a key role in positioning Aligned as the thought-leader for adaptive data center solutions within the industry as well as the external hyperscale and enterprise communities. His 25-year career spans leadership roles at EdgeConneX, Virtacore, Alcatel-Lucent, Savvis (now CenturyLink), MCI (now Verizon Digital Media) and Compaq.

“I am pleased to join Netrality’s board of directors and look forward to leveraging my experience to help guide the company’s vision to create a more robust platform of distributed point of network interconnection and strategic on-ramps,” said Phill Lawson-Shanks.

Netrality owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and meet me rooms, providing a mix of colocation, powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Netrality today has six strategic data centers in five markets: 210 North Tucker and 900 Walnut in St. Louis, 1102 Grand in Kansas City, 1301 Fannin in Houston, 401 North Broad in Philadelphia and 717 South Wells in Chicago.