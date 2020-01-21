CHICAGO/MILWAUKEE/NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal ETF Services LLC (“Tidal”), an innovative leading provider of ETF services, today announced assets under administration (“AuA”) have surpassed U.S. $500 million under its Tidal ETF Trust (“Trust”). Tidal’s growth coincides with the strong investor interest in and growth of its clients, as well as the overall U.S. ETF industry in 2019. Last year, assets under management (AUM) in U.S.-listed ETFs grew 31% with aggregate inflows totaling an impressive $326.3 billion, second only to the $476.1 billion in 2017.

Tidal facilitated the development and launch of 8 unique ETFs within one year of establishing the Trust and was recently nominated for 2 etf.com awards for its partnership with SoFi: New ETF Issuer of the Year (SoFi) – 2019 and Most Innovative ETF Issuer of the Year (SoFi). In addition, 3 ETFs, one each from Aware Asset Management, Advanced Research Investment Solutions, and ShariaPortfolios, Inc. were nominated as finalists for a 2019 award.

“Tidal is disrupting the way ETFs have traditionally been developed, launched, marketed and sold. Our services are centered on growth and designed to help our clients navigate the nuances of the ETF industry,” said Eric Falkeis, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal. “After a year of exceptional growth, we are excited to pursue new opportunities in 2020 with pioneering ETF providers, who are interested in working with a partner for the long-term to create new, innovative investment products.”

Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, tools and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal offers a ﬂexible approach so clients have the option to select one or multiple service packages or to advance through their program sequentially. Tidal’s services are designed to offer stability and growth in a rapidly changing environment.

Mr. Falkeis concluded, “The process of launching a private label ETF can be time-consuming, costly and complex. Tidal clients can benefit from reduced costs, alignment of interests, and our reputable industry relationships to turn their vision into reality and success.”

Media Contact:

Leann Gaines

leanng@tidaletfservices.com

(847) 309-5497

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, who have collectively launched hundreds of ETFs, Tidal ETF Services LLC sets out to modernize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a focus on helping ETF issuers and asset managers, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market and place them on a trajectory of steady growth. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal partners with clients who share their vision to provide investors with access to the most interesting and viable ETFs available today.