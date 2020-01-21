PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Insights , a Workday company (NASDAQ: WDAY), has been named a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions. Gartner defines Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) solutions as those that “support the office of finance's budgeting, planning, and forecasting efforts. Many also supplement the office's budgeting and planning process support with modeling, collaboration analytics, and performance-reporting capabilities, all of which enhance finance’s ability to manage performance by linking corporate strategy and execution.”



In addition to being recognized by its customers, Adaptive Insights has also received the highest score for product or service for Upper Midsize Organizations in the 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions report. The report provides insight into providers’ product and service offerings based on key capabilities. Adaptive Insights was also positioned as a Leader for the third time in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions .

“Modern planning drives real-time business insights, so that companies can successfully plan for what’s next,” said Sean Cox, vice president of customer success, Adaptive Insights. “We believe our recognition in Gartner Peer Insights and Gartner Critical Capabilities, as well as our position as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud FP&A Solutions, is a direct result of more than 4,500 customers using our business planning platform for informed, faster decision making. In an era where agility is a competitive differentiator, our customers can be one step ahead to course-correct and maximize business opportunities.”

The November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the product or service. Adaptive Insights received the same distinction in the same category in April 2019 .

Adaptive Insights believes that its distinction is based on excellent customer satisfaction, high-performance modeling capabilities, and ease of use experience. Customers rated Adaptive Insights with a 4.6 out of 5 for the Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions market based on 216 ratings (source: Gartner Peer Insights , as of January 13, 2020).

Reviews from customers across multiple industries and organization sizes can be found on Gartner Peer Insights including:

“Easy implementation with impressive and fast results,” said a customer in the retail industry (company size of $30B)

(company size of $30B) “We began tо lооk аt рlаnnіng and reporting sоftwаrе because we needed a system thаt соuld hаndle eхtensіve соst аllосаtіоns, multiple budget versіоns, varied оrgаnіzаtіоnаl structures and рrоvіde us with timely аnd роwerful reроrtіng, drіll dоwn аnd аnаlysіs. Adaptive hаs delіvered оn аll frоnts,” said a customer in manufacturing (company size of $3B-$10B)

(company size of $3B-$10B) “Robust planning and reporting, with features that can transform your FP&A process,” said a customer in the services area (company size of $250M--$500M)

For more information about Adaptive Insights and Workday:

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Sources: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions, Robert Anderson, John Van Decker, Greg Leiter, 8 August 2019. Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions, Peer Contributors, December 2019.

Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights, a Workday company, is powering a new generation of business planning. Driving business agility in a fast-moving world, Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud leads the way for people in companies to collaborate, gain insights, and make smarter decisions, faster. Powerful modeling for any size organization, yet so easy for everybody who plans. To learn more, visit www.adaptiveinsights.com .

© 2020 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Adaptive Insights and the Adaptive Insights logo are registered trademarks of Adaptive Insights, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Vanessa McNulty

Adaptive Insights, a Workday company

vmcnulty@adaptiveinsights.com

650-314-7993