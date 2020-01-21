Toronto, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC | OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to announce its Diamond Sponsorship of the Annual International Sports Vision Association Conference (ISVA) being held at the Bahia Resort in San Diego, California February 6th through to February 8th, 2020. The International Sports Vision Association (ISVA) is an interdisciplinary group of professionals dedicated to advancing the field of vision training for athletes of all ages and levels to help them achieve peak athletic performance. Vision, just like speed and strength, is a critical component in how well you play any sport.

“This year’s conference theme, Beyond 20/20, was designed to educate practitioners about how to build and enhance a sports vision speciality. Our exciting speaker lineup includes some of the leading authorities in sports vision assessment and training and offers a combination of hands-on and lecture style continuing education presentations. Whether you are interested in establishing a sports vision practice or already conducting specific vision skill testing and actively engaged in working with athletes and/or teams, we are confident you will find the conference stimulating and rewarding.” stated Gary Esterow, ISVA Executive Director.

Sports vision tests and training can help athletes determine how well their eyes perform beyond a basic ability to see letters and objects clearly on a standard eye chart. By discovering if any weaknesses lie in these areas, trainers may have an opportunity to help an athlete enhance not only these visual skills, but also the resulting performance in their sport.

"As president of the International Sports Vision Association, I am pleased to have Eyecarrot as our exclusive Diamond sponsor for our annual meeting this year in San Diego. Eyecarrot's cutting edge technology is a perfect fit for today's athlete looking to achieve optimal athletic performance. The success of our meeting relies heavily on corporate support. Your generous sponsorship will allow ISVA to continue building awareness of sports vision as a specialty within optometry.” commented Dr. Alex Andrich, O.D., FCOVD, ISVA President.

Athletes that use their visual system to its maximum potential will gain optimal performance and a competitive edge. Optometrists with expertise in sports vision assessment and training, along with other professionals such as athletic trainers and coaches can work together to train athletes and improve visual function, leading to improved performance.

“We’re very excited to be participating once again in the ISVA conference —this year as a Diamond Sponsor— especially with this year’s focus on vision skills and vision training. We look forward to showing ISVA members new ways for them to measure and capture data from their athletes using Binovi Touch and Binovi Pro. Working with some leading Sports Vision experts, Binovi presents a game-changing way of collecting and analyzing crucial information for a crucial sense in sports.” said Adam Cegielski, Eyecarrot Founder and CEO.

The company looks forward to participating in this year’s conference.

About ISVA

About Dr. Alex Andrich, O.D., FCOVD, ISVA President

Dr. Alexander Andrich is a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Optometry and is in private practice in North Royalton, Ohio. He lectures on the topics of pediatric/infant vision, binocular vision disorders, sports vision, neuro-optometric rehabilitation and learning-related vision disorders. In addition to providing Vision Therapy, Sports Vision, and Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation services at his private practice, he is also on staff in the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation departments at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center and the MetroHealth Rehabilitation Institute of Ohio. In addition to serving as the president of the International Sports Vision Association, Dr. Andrich is a vision coach for the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Monsters hockey team, and Cleveland Gladiators arena football team. He is professionally involved at state, national and international levels.

About Binovi by Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot is a human performance technology company that has developed Binovi, a hardware and software-centered platform. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique big data insights in order to deliver customized one-on-one training and treatment. Binovi is designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to human performance. We are working together under a common banner to help neuro-optometry, vision rehabilitation, and vision performance professionals gain measurable results in less time, and with less effort.







Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

