Leawood, Kansas, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto protection plans are also called the extended insurance, or additional cover over your existing manufacturing warranty. Regardless of maintaining a new car or an old vehicle, automobiles are prone to faults and maintenance. It is not wise to think that new wheels will not require any maintenance. While a new car may need you to make fewer visits to the mechanics, nonetheless you can expect to spend anywhere between $500 to $700 annually on brand new vehicle maintenance. For used vehicles, the expense can go as high as $4000 annually. What is even more painful is that most of the breaks and faults come unexpectedly. In the absence of an auto protection plan, you will have to fit the mechanical repair expense in your budget. However, there are other concerns as well, like your vehicle breaking down on the road, and you have no options but to look for expensive towing services with no guarantees that they would attend to your emergency call timely.





Luckily holding an auto protection plan came to my rescue. Once I was driving to a nearby town for a business meeting. I pride myself on the upkeep of my used vehicle. I rarely had any problems, and the auto protection plan I held was something I considered an unnecessary annual expense. I was only paying $400 premium for the auto protection plan, but I always felt it is a burden. However, I realized the benefits when out of nowhere, my car simply stopped in the middle of the road.





I called in the auto protection services and explained my situation. They listened to me carefully and advised me to reach a nearby workshop. In the next couple of hours, the auto protection services came, towed my car to the auto workshop, and leave it for inspection and repair. There was a leak in the gasket, and the car was overheating. The repair bill came over $800, and I got prompt reimbursement for the expense. Not only that, but the auto protection allowed me to rent out a vehicle for $80 a day and kept it for two days as I went on to attend my business meeting. Not only I saved money by getting the full repair expense settled by the auto protection services, but I also got additional services, like renting out a car on auto services expense.





No doubt holding an auto protection plan will come in play in case you face any car issues.





CarGuard Elijah Norton Auto Protection Solution





CarGuard Elijah Norton is a well-known name whose auto protection services have benefitted hundreds of clients. CarGuard started provided auto repair coverage since its launch in 2015. At the time of initiating the business, CarGuard Elijah Norton struggled to get a single contract. However, Norton's vision, comprehensive auto protection plans, and excellent customer services soon got the company thousands of clients in a short time. In only 120 days of operation, Elijah had over 1000 deals. Bryan REO Elijah Norton works diligently to provide the best auto protection solutions, and it wasn't long before CarGuard became of the prominent name in the auto protection industry.







Bryan REO CarGuard began extending its most dependable auto-protection systems when it commenced its operations in Leawood, Kansas City, Missouri. This expanding company worked out the most suitable auto-protection plans the market had witnessed and rose as the business best appreciated for taking responsibility for its customer's auto protection plan.





Today thousands of customers are gaining from the different auto protection membership plans offered by CarGuard.