FlexJobs and Built In Seattle recognize Auth0 for industry-leading perks, benefits, and remote-friendly culture

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application builders, today announced it has been included on FlexJobs’ annual list of ‘Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2020' and Built In Seattle’s list of ‘Best Places to Work in 2020' , both of which recognize Auth0 for its flexible, remote-friendly culture, and commitment to providing its employees with the best benefits and perks.

Based on an analysis of more than 54,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database in 2019, Auth0 – along with companies like Amazon, Aetna, JPMorgan Chase, Dell, and Salesforce – had the highest number of remote job openings on the FlexJobs site last year. The number of people telecommuting in the U.S. has dramatically increased by 159 percent since 2005, with remote work bringing very real benefits to both employers and workers, such as greater work-life balance, wider talent pool, higher productivity, stronger retention rates, and much more.

Auth0 was also recognized for its top employee perks and benefits on Built In Seattle’s list of Best Places to Work in 2020. Built In's ‘Best Places to Work’ list rates companies based on their employer benefits and employee submitted compensation data.

“We pride ourselves on being a company that enables our team members to do their best work – regardless of location – at a global scale,” said Eugenio Pace, CEO and co-founder of Auth0. “Our inclusion on the FlexJobs and Built In Seattle lists is a reflection of our dedication to providing the best culture and work-life balance for our team that spans more than 33 countries, and we’re honored for the recognition.”

Auth0 is dedicated to creating a work environment that centers around collaboration, communication, and culture. Inclusion in these listings is continued validation of this dedication, and follows other ‘best places to work’ recognition, including Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2019 and Battery Ventures’ 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For .

Auth0 provides a competitive total rewards package including (but not limited to): 401(k) matching, flexible paid vacation time, career development opportunities and training, competitive parental leave, diversity and inclusion initiatives, top of the line gear, an annual company-wide offsite, and other flexible and generous practices. For current job opportunities, please visit: https://auth0.com/careers .

