CARY, N.C., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers , one of the leading providers of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy in the United States, announced today that it is now offering BrainsWay’s Deep TMS therapy for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) at its Greenbrook - Cary facility in North Carolina.



“We are eager to offer BrainsWay’s Deep TMS helmet as an option for patients with OCD in Raleigh and Durham, especially for those who find themselves resistant to traditional forms of treatment,” said Dr. Kellie Tolin, regional medical director of North Carolina for Greenbrook TMS. “With the only treatment options being psychotherapy or a few medications approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for OCD, BrainsWay’s Deep TMS treatment offers patients another chance at finding relief.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patient's OCD symptoms. The treatment is both medication-free and noninvasive, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay’s Deep TMS treatment received FDA clearance to target OCD in 2018.

Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers is a leading provider of TMS treatment for patients across the U.S. who are living with depression, OCD and other mental illnesses. Greenbrook provides Deep TMS as a stand-alone treatment or with medication and therapy to best fit each patient's unique needs. More information about the company can be found on the website, www.greenbrooktms.com .

About Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers

Operating through 106 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook has provided more than 285,000 TMS treatments to over 8,000 patients struggling with depression. Our commitment is to utilize the latest developments in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation to offer our patients the very best care possible.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for noninvasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.