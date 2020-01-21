La Jolla, California, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Failure can lead to success. Repeated failures are fingerposts on the road to success. One fails forward towards success. These famous words by C.S. Lewis always motivate Christian Corah to take failures positively.

Many entrepreneurs fail because they don't know how to bring their ideas to life. They never take the first step because they overthink issues and they find themselves with a situation of paralysis by analysis. Christian Corah's approach is simple: Just Do It. He follows the Nike model. He believes in getting started and making changes on the fly.

Failure leads to growth. Christian Corah Orange County thought that he could outwork the real estate market crash of 2008. He was wrong and that resulted in professional failure. However, he did not let that failure to bring him down. Christian Corah found a way to reinvent himself. He identified a new market where his skills were still applicable. He founded Fidelity Business Advisors.

Fidelity Business Advisors has helped thousands of Americans to obtain the right financing for their needs. This company prides itself on having very knowledgeable staff and a hassle-free loan application process. That has earned it a great BBB rating.

Christian Corah Orange County has always been a competitive individual. He was able to navigate the complex and competitive world of finance and come up at the top. Christian Corah's competitive spirit started in high school, where he played lacrosse and won numerous awards. He brought his competitive spirit to a career in finance where he started out as a loan officer at the Student Loan Consolidation Center.

After finding success as a student loan officer, Christian Corah moved into consumer finance as a residential loan officer for Union Fidelity Mortgage. He ended up becoming a senior manager at Union Fidelity.

After the stock market crash, he moved into commercial finance. Since then, he has used his broad knowledge of commercial and consumer lending to help entrepreneurs with their short-term and long-term capital needs.

The ability to harness the latest technologies to streamline the loan application process has made Fidelity Business Advisors be a leading player in the commercial lending sector. Christian Corah has been able to harness technology and how quickly it advances, to stay nimble and flexible. That has given his business an advantage over larger and more well-capitalized market players.

Christian Corah believes in identifying market vacuums and superior ways of doing things. Christian Corah Orange County always strives to take advantage of business opportunities when they arise. Creativity and first-mover advantage always get rewarded.

The one trend that excites Christian Corah Orange County is blockchain technology. He sees immense opportunities in this trend where first-mover advantage will come in handy. Blockchain is a technology that has limitless applications. Christian Corah is excited by the fact that blockchain technology has the potential to transform so much of our lives yet its potential isn't fully understood.

Habits shape a man. There are many good habits that have made Christian Corah Orange County the successful entrepreneur he is today. The one habit that he recommends to every entrepreneur is immediately writing any good idea down even if it is in the middle of the night. He always has a pen and paper on his nightstand.

As an entrepreneur, there is so much that one has to do and there is little time available. Therefore, it is easy to have the wrong scale of priorities. Christian Corah utilizes lists to prioritize issues and visibly quantify progress.

Christian Corah is an example that anyone can make it in business. You just need to take the first step and learn from your failures because failure leads to growth. Most importantly, you should be prepared to take advantage of the latest technologies.