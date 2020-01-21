LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkForce Software ® , a leading global provider of workforce management solutions, announced today the release of a breakthrough user experience in the cloud, available with the company’s integrated WorkForce Suite, comprised of time and attendance, forecasting and scheduling, absence management, and analytics modules.



The WorkForce Suite’s new and innovative user experience leverages intelligent automation to deliver proactive notifications to managers and employees. Delivered as a seamless experience across desktop, smartphone, and tablet, the solution’s groundbreaking technology empowers users to take immediate action on items that require urgent attention, without the noise and distraction of less-pressing tasks. The WorkForce Suite also incorporates WalkMe™ technology to provide contextual assistance to users across all devices.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd . (MLSE), Canada’s preeminent leader in delivering top-quality sport and entertainment experiences, has been a WorkForce Software customer since 2012. The company employs more than 3,500 hourly, salaried, unionized, and non-unionized employees across nine entertainment venues, including Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground, and the OVO Athletic Centre. MLSE uses the WorkForce Suite to reduce labor costs and improve staffing agility while empowering their diverse workforce with easy-to-use self-service tools.

“We strive to give our employees the best possible workforce experience,” said Meghan Rees, Director, Workforce Management and Scheduling at MLSE. “With consumer-grade usability, WorkForce Software’s innovative WorkForce Suite helps our managers prioritize urgent tasks and our employees efficiently manage their schedule and pay – boosting productivity while also engaging our employees whenever and wherever they are working.”

In addition to the new user experience, WorkForce Software’s latest release includes a scalable cloud platform that supports continuous innovation. With a growing catalog of modern APIs for easy integration with leading business systems, the WorkForce Suite accelerates time to value for maximum return on investment. The company’s newest release also supports expanded data access so customers can connect and correlate their workforce data with the business intelligence tools of their choice. Customers who use the WorkForce Suite’s demand-based scheduling capabilities can also enable dynamic scheduling views and multi-task shifts, further increasing productivity.

“From the beginning, we designed the WorkForce Suite to make work easy for our customers, from the C-suite to the shop floor,” said Mike Morini, WorkForce Software CEO. “What’s unique about our new, game-changing user experience is that our customers can get all the benefits of the new UX with an upgrade. It’s not a new software installation, so our customers and their employees benefit from industry-leading innovation without starting from scratch. It’s workforce management, reimagined.”

About Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. (MLSE) is Canada’s preeminent leader in delivering top quality sport and entertainment experiences to our fans. MLSE is one of North America’s leading providers of exceptional experiences. It is the parent company of the National Hockey League’s Toronto Maple Leafs, the National Basketball Association’s Toronto Raptors, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC, the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts and development teams with the Toronto Marlies (American Hockey League), Raptors 905 (NBA G League) and Toronto FC II (United Soccer League). MLSE owns or operates all of the venues its teams play and train in, including Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground and the OVO Athletic Centre. MLSE also provides fans in Toronto incredible live music and entertainment events. MLSE strives to deliver championships to our city and our fans and bring the world to its feet.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions. The company’s WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization’s needs, delivering a breakthrough employee experience – no matter how unique your pay rules, labor regulations, schedules, and employee self-service needs are. Enterprise grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software removes the noise from a managers' busy day, protects your organization from compliance risks, provides leadership with strategic business insights, and delivers real employee engagement at the time and place work happens. Whether your employees are global, unionized, full-time, part-time, mobile, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, visit workforcesoftware.com .

