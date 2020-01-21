TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E&E Exhibit Solutions, a one-stop trade show and event company, has added the HP Latex R1000 Plus printer to their in-house graphics department. This printer has an added white ink option, which allows E&E Exhibit Solutions to print white on dark substrates. The finished product has vibrant colors, sharp images and is scratch resistant.



“Our customers expect the highest level of quality when it comes to printed materials,” said Daniel Chaddock, President. “We invested in the newest HP Latex R1000 Plus printer so that we could ensure exceptional finished products that achieve vibrant colors while preserving media gloss.”

The quality of the new white HP latex ink is an industry breakthrough. Not only can this printer produce bright, glossy white on flexible substrates, it can also be printed on wood and acrylic. With the HP Latex Overcoat3 the finished product offers high adhesion, is scratch resistant and durable and does not require a separate lamination process.

“Typically, flatbed and digital large format printers were limited to printing on white substrates only because there was no white ink option. The HP Latex R1000 gives E&E the flexibility to print white ink on clear acrylic and other dark substrates, which offers our clients more options,” said Cynthia Chaddock, CFO/Director of Marketing.

E&E Exhibit Solutions currently operates three locations in the greater Tempe/Chandler Arizona areas. The main showroom is located at 1365 W. Auto Dr. Tempe, AZ 85284. For more information visit www.ExhibitsUSA.com .

About E&E Exhibit Solutions®

Since 1995, the one-stop trade show displays and corporate event professionals at www.ExhibitsUSA.com and www.RentExhibitsUSA.com have been working with businesses for 25 years to create award-winning, memorable and effective solutions for exhibits, events and environments.

Contact Information: 800-709-6935 info@ExhibitsUSA.com .



