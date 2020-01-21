PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. , a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers named its 2019 agent, carrier, and solutions provider award winners at the GlobalTranz Annual Agent conference, GTZCON2020. The annual event boasted a record number of attendees.



The annual awards dinner and ceremony celebrated the successes of agents, carriers and solutions providers. GlobalTranz's honorees were recognized for financial performance, technological innovation, collaboration, customer service, growth, and overall excellence. Winners were selected based on the input of GlobalTranz’s extensive agent network and corporate support staff.

“Our agents, carriers, and solutions providers are key to GlobalTranz’s continued growth and success, " said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “GTZCON2020 was a wonderful opportunity to recognize their exceptional talents and plan for continued collaboration and growth in the new decade."

GlobalTranz recognized the following carriers and solutions providers for their commitment to excellence in 2019:

Carrier of the Year- National LTL: Estes

National LTL: Estes Carrier of the Year- Multi-Regional LTL: Central Freight

Multi-Regional LTL: Central Freight Carrier of the Year- Northeast Regional LTL: Ward

Northeast Regional LTL: Ward Carrier of the Year- Southeast Regional LTL: Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeast Regional LTL: Southeastern Freight Lines Carrier of the Year- Midwest Regional LTL: Dayton Freight

Midwest Regional LTL: Dayton Freight Carrier of the Year- West Regional LTL: Dependable Highway Express

West Regional LTL: Dependable Highway Express Carrier of the Year- Asset Lite LTL: ClearLane

Asset Lite LTL: ClearLane Carrier of the Year- Cross-Border LTL: YRC Freight

Cross-Border LTL: YRC Freight Carrier of the Year- LTL Client Specific Pricing: UPS Freight

LTL Client Specific Pricing: UPS Freight Carrier of the Year- LTL Largest Revenue Growth: Forward Air

LTL Largest Revenue Growth: Forward Air Carrier of the Year- LTL Collaborator of the Year: FedEx

LTL Collaborator of the Year: FedEx Carrier of the Year- LTL Carrier of the Year: XPO Logistics

LTL Carrier of the Year: XPO Logistics Carrier of the Year- Top Truckload Carrier Over 100 Units: Go To Logistics, Inc.

Top Truckload Carrier Over 100 Units: Go To Logistics, Inc. Carrier of the Year- Top Truckload Carrier Up to 100 Units: Curtis E. Kyles Trucking Inc.

Top Truckload Carrier Up to 100 Units: Curtis E. Kyles Trucking Inc. Carrier of the Year- Expedited Carrier of the Year: Bridge Logistics

Expedited Carrier of the Year: Bridge Logistics Carrier of the Year- Oversize Carrier of the Year: Miller Specialized Transport

Miller Specialized Transport Carrier of the Year- Specialized Carrier of the Year: FedEx

Specialized Carrier of the Year: FedEx Technology Provider of the Year: RMIS

RMIS Solutions Provider of the Year: MJ Insurance

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019 , GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation , a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nick Fryer Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing 224-515-7383