NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influenster, the female-founded product discovery app that has amassed 40 million+ product reviews written by 6 million+ members, today announced the five deserving winners of its fourth annual Influenster Women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Scholarship. Designed to acknowledge and empower women in tech fields, the scholarship became so popular in 2019 – with double the applications vs. prior years – that Influenster will award two rounds of recipients in 2020, the first today and the next in the Fall Semester of 2020.
“I started a tech company in New York City a decade ago. I was one of the few - if not the only - female leaders in the room at meetings, events, and conferences, and, unfortunately, it still happens to this day. Interestingly, in the early days of computer science, it was a field dominated by women, and, today, there are so many technological products aimed at reaching female consumers. These are just a few of the many reasons we at Influenster are committed to helping reverse the underrepresentation of women in STEM,” says Elizabeth Scherle, President and Cofounder of Influenster. “We started our scholarship program to encourage more women to pursue studies, and ultimately careers, in this still male-dominated industry, rewarding them with financial support but also sharing their stories with millions of others in our community. Our ultimate goal is to inspire more females to think big, with the knowledge that others like them are doing amazing things in STEM.”
As part of the scholarship process, applicants provided written responses on what motivates them to pursue careers in STEM, what they envision as the future state for women in these industries, and what ideas they have to empower more women to get involved with STEM. The first-round 2020 winners stand out in that they are all undergraduate students, each having a particular interest in technology at the intersection of environmental safety and healthcare. With sponsorship from United Charitable Fund, each will receive a $1,000 award in support of their career aspirations to be used for tuition and/or academic expenses. See the list of our future female tech leaders below:
This round of scholarship applicants hailed from leading universities nationwide, including the likes of MIT, Stanford, Caltech, and Harvard. For students interested in applying to the next round, please visit: https://www.influenster.com/scholarship.
About Influenster
Influenster is a social shopping experience where community meets commerce. The platform has more than 40 million product reviews, growing by one million monthly, written by nearly six million members. Members come to Influenster to read and write reviews, share photos and videos, participate in product discussions, earn rewards, and connect with brands and one another.
Brands partner with Influenster to generate reviews and social content, to license existing reviews to their brand- and retail-dot-coms or feature them in sales and marketing materials to improve conversion, and to gain new consumer and product insights through in-depth review analysis.
Headquartered in New York City, Influenster was founded by Elizabeth Scherle and Aydin Acar in 2010 and was acquired by Bazaarvoice in August 2019. Bazaarvoice is the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, with industry-leading software and a network of over 6,200 global brand and retailer websites.
