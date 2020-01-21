New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global release agents market is expected to grow from USD 912.76 million in 2018 to USD 1,574.33 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The key contributing factors for the market growth are high consumption of release agents in the baking products, growing demand for natural sources of ingredients, and rising consumer awareness & health concerns.
Release agents are also known as release coating or mold release coating. These are chemical substances, applied to a surface to prevent it from bonding to surface. These agents are used in various products to prevent it from sticking on to the equipments, mold, machines, and packaging materials. It provides advantages such as high productivity, high cycle times, extend tool/die/mold life, improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce cost, improves quality, and other benefits. It is widely used in bakery products, confectionery products, processed meat, and other applications. For instance, in 2015, Sasco opened a release agent production facility in Albany, Georgia and has expanded its business in the wood release agents market over the past several years by leveraging its core competencies around anti-tack products primarily sold in the rubber industry.
Global Release Agents Market Key Findings:
All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.
This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global release agents market on the basis of below mentioned segments:
Global Release Agents Market, By Ingredient:
Global Release Agents Market, By Form:
Global Release Agents Market, By Application:
Global Release Agents Market, By Regions:
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements.
