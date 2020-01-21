ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 are scheduled to be released before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

About the Company



Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s current fleet of vessels is employed primarily on charters with leading charterers.

Corporate Contact: Ioannis Zafirakis Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary Telephone: +30-216-600-2400 Email: Website: www.pshipping.com Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: