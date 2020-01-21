PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Skinner as the company’s CEO. Michael will report to Michael O’Connor, who will move into the role of Executive Chairman.



These appointments reflect the rising interest in Rainmaker’s technology as evidenced by recent orders and deliveries to various markets.

Rainmaker’s innovative and environmentally friendly solutions address critical water needs in a market where opportunities in the sector could reach $1 trillion by 2025 (1).

Michael Skinner Re-Joins Rainmaker as Chief Executive Officer

Michael re-joins the company as Chief Executive Officer. In his capacity as CEO, Michael will manage the overall operations of the company and focus on operational efficiency, logistics, and marketing and sales as projects, as well as product delivery development in the coming weeks and months.

Michael was previously the Chief Strategy Officer of Rainmaker Worldwide, Inc. from 2015 to 2017 and was part of the executive team that took the organization public on the OTC in 2017.

Michael has extensive experience in business operations, having built and operated a number of companies including Operitel Corporation, a learning software development company that Michael expanded worldwide. In 2006, Profit Magazine recognized Operitel as one of Canada’s hottest companies and then in 2008 as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies. In 2011, Mr. Skinner successfully exited Operitel after it was acquired by OpenText Corporation, Canada’s largest software company.

In addition, Mr. Skinner has held the position of President and CEO with the Innovation Cluster – Peterborough and the Kawarthas and was instrumental in having Peterborough region recognized as one of the best regions in Canada for Innovative Water Technology Start-ups. Michael is also the Advisory Board Chair of the Advancement of Water and Wastewater Technologies (CAWT), an internationally recognized water and wastewater research institution.

Michael will continue to be actively involved in the Innovation Cluster - Peterborough and the Kawarthas as well as the local and regional water sector generally, which will assist Rainmaker and other companies to work together and create global business opportunities.

Michael Skinner said, “I am very excited to return to Rainmaker at this critical time and lead what I consider a world-class team to the next level. There are huge demands for Water solutions around the globe and the proven Rainmaker technology is very effective in addressing many of these demands.”

Michael O’Connor, Executive Chairman of Rainmaker Worldwide, said, “I am extremely pleased to welcome Michael Skinner back to the Rainmaker team. Michael’s operational experience together with his broad international commercial relationships will be invaluable to our mission to provide clean water to those who need it most. This restructuring will also allow me to focus on our corporate, financial and commercial strategy which includes building strategic alliances, joint ventures and pursuing mergers and acquisition opportunities in order to facilitate our growth.”

(1) RobecoSAM “Water: The Market of the Future”, Zurich, July 8, 2015

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide, Inc. (OTC:RAKR) is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Our patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it’s needed.

Our key global markets are:

The humanitarian sector where we are helping to bring safe drinking water to over 800 million people who are living without access to clean water. The commercial sector with a focus on oil and gas, agri-food and mining that needs a cost-effective, environmentally friendly solution for cleaning their wastewater.

Rainmaker builds two types of energy-efficient, fresh water-producing technologies:

Air-to-Water, which harvests fresh water from the air. Water-to-Water, which transforms seawater or polluted water into drinking water.

The technology is both wind and solar powered, is deployable anywhere, and leaves no carbon traces. We also offer options for hybrid, grid and diesel-powered models.

Air-to-Water units are available in three standard sizes, producing 5,000, 10,000 or 20,000 liters of drinking water per unit per day. Water-to-Water units are also available in three standard sizes producing 37,500, 75,000 or 150,000 liters per unit per day. In the humanitarian sector, Rainmaker technology is suitable for communities of 200 to 30,000 people, depending on number of units deployed.

Our goal is to become a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. Simply put, we’re creating safe, drinking water where little or none exists. Interested parties can access additional information about Rainmaker on the Company’s website located at http://www.rainmakerww.com . Symbol (OTC: RAKR).

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Rainmaker’s undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

