ATLANTA and MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivex Biologics, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options, today announced the company will host a panel discussion and luncheon at the Annual World Stem Cell Summit in Miami from January 21 – 24, 2020. During the panel discussion and luncheon, titled, “Exosome Identity and Evolving Clinical Utility,” esteemed physician-scientist panelists will discuss the diagnostic potential and clinical possibilities for exosome development.



Panel participants include: Kevin Hicok, Ph.D., Director of Research and Development for Direct Biologics, Inc.; H. Thomas Temple, M.D., Professor of Affiliated Orthopedics at Nova Southeastern University and Medical Director for Vivex; Michael Donovan, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Biorepository/Experimental Pathology program at Mount Sinai in New York City; and Timothy Ganey, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Vivex Biologics, who will moderate the Panel.

Additionally, Douglas Beall, M.D., Chief of Radiology Services at Clinical Radiology of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City and principal investigator of Vivex’s VAST ( V iable A llograft S upplemented Disc Regeneration in the T reatment of Patients With Low Back Pain) trial, will present an analysis of the 24-patient safety cohort from the study. This trial was the first to utilize supplemental allogeneic tissue to restore segmental biomechanics for patients who have experienced degeneration in the spine.

Details regarding the panel discussion luncheon and Dr. Beall’s presentation are as follows:

Title: Exosome Identity and Evolving Clinical Utility

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Time: 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. ET

Room: Hibiscus

Venue: Hyatt Regency, Miami

Title: Viable Allograft as a Supplement for Lumbar Intervertebral Disc Regeneration

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Time: 4:35 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. ET

Room: Orchid AB

Venue: Hyatt Regency, Miami

About Vivex Biologics, Inc.

Vivex Biologics is a pioneer in regenerative medicine, specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options and solutions that improve clinical, surgical and therapeutic patient care through innovation. With tissue damage resulting from a variety of diseases, direct injury or trauma, there is a significant need for advanced solutions. By leveraging the resources of the nation’s oldest civilian tissue bank, Vivex is channeling the body’s inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

Media Contact: