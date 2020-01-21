SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, will announce financial and operating results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 25, 2019 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.



Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Denny’s website at investor.dennys.com . A replay of the call may be accessed at the same location later in the day and will remain available for 30 days.

For any questions, please contact Denny’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.

About Denny’s