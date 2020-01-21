Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garment Steamer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global garment steamer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Key Market Insights

This analysis of the garment steamer market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The garment steamer market is witnessing a significant rise in demand in the professional and residential end-users worldwide.

Increasing diversification, coupled with demand for reliability in the appliances inventory, is expected to contribute to the long-term value of professional users. Changing lifestyles and the increasing availability of steamers via online channels are likely to open new avenues for high-end apparel maintenance, thereby favorably impacting the garment steamer market growth.



The upright garment steamer segment is expected to witness significantly higher demand than other segments. Garment steamer is witnessing demand from the retail sector on account of efficient steam capabilities. These appliances help storekeepers to maintain a large quantity of apparel with ease and convenience. Europe will continue its market dominance during the forecast period.

However, APAC is expected to witness strong traction in demand for garment steamer by 2025 on account of increased disposable incomes, product innovations, and rapid growth of the e-commerce sector. The vendor landscape is expected to be highly consolidated.



Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers



Increased Spending on Advanced Consumer Appliances

Rising Awareness of Allergen-free & Dust Mites-free Clothing

Increasing Marketing & Promotional Activities

Market Growth Restraints

Replacement of Garment Steamers with Traditional Ironing

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Commoditization & Cheaper Cost of Chinese Garment Steamers

Market Opportunities & Trends

Advancements in Technology & Innovative Solutions

Upsurge in E-commerce Platforms

Growing Retail Industry

Garment Steamer Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by product, application, model type, pricing type, distribution channels, and geography.

Handheld appliances are effective and viable options for travelers to keep their clothing wrinkle-free and fresh. They come in ergonomic designs, with steady grips, which enable an individual to handle them effortlessly. One of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the segment is convenience and compactness.



Rapid expansion in the retail sector is expected to propel the demand for garment care appliances. Garment steamers are mainly designed to deodorize and sanitize apparel. Vendors are launching new products/appliances, which are CSA approved and prove to be a perfect/viable choice for the steaming process. These appliances are expected to witness a steady increase in the home interiors segment. Nowadays, these appliances are being designed for personal usage, which helps in easy removal of wrinkles, thereby giving a refreshing look to clothes. Handheld steamers are mostly preferred appliances in the residential sector.



Vendors in the fashion industry are expected to introduce several appropriate devices for making the fabric more appealing/presentable to consumers. With advances in technology, appliances such as garment steamers are gaining significant demand among fashion collectors.



Premium models are finding increasing usage in the high-end professional dry-cleaning segment. These models have large applications in the media and film industry as these appliances enhance and refresh apparel looks. Premium appliances offer value for money as they provide excellent performance and results. Europe is expected to emerge as a major market for garment steamers during the forecast period.



In terms of revenue, the mass-market model segment is expected to cross over a $1 billion mark during the forecast period. Retail outlet chains and homeowners proficiently use mass-market models. These models are preferred as they can be used for steaming and straightening clothes on daily purposes. Also, the cost-effectiveness offered by these models is likely to drive the adoption in the residential sector.



A large number of retail outlets or stores are opting for commercial garment steamer to remove wrinkles, crease out clothes at stores conveniently, and straighten drapes and curtains; hence, large-scale retailers are expected to increase the adoption of these streamers during the forecast period. Professional and residential end-users mainly opt for mid-sized appliances as they offer ease of use and high operationality among end-users. However, these machines also help in maintaining the fabric quality, thereby increasing the application. Mini-handheld models are portable models, which are growing in demand due to convenience, compactness, and lightweight, which make them an ideal choice among travelers.



Market Segmentation by Product

Upright

Handheld

Market Segmentation by Application

Retail

Fashion

Hospitality

Healthcare

Home interiors

Others

Market Segmentation by Model Type

Commercial Floor

Mid-sized Model

Mini Hand-held Model

Market Segmentation by Pricing Type

Premium

Mid-end

Mass-market Model

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Retail

Online

Insights by Geography



North America, which is led by the US, where appliances have a profound usage in retail outlets and the fashion industry and the tourism sector, is contributing to the growth. With the changing lifestyles and busy schedules, the trend of garment care appliances is expected to witness an increase in the market. Europe is one of the major factors favorably impacting the demand in the market due to the increasing trend of using convenient and hassle-free products. Factors such as portability, efficiency, flexibility, along with the convenience offered by steamers in comparison to traditional and conventional modes of ironing methods are expected to bolster the demand in the APAC region.



Changing diversified demographic trends, ranging from improvements in living standards to the aging population, are expected to impact the overall spending preferences of users, thereby opening new prospects for the garment care appliances sector in Latin America. The MEA market is in the nascent stage of growth. The increasing number of e-commerce channels, coupled with the growing demand for efficient appliances, is expected to propel the demand in the region. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are considered to be centers for retail activities in the region.



Insights by Vendors



The global garment steamer market is highly concentrated with the presence of several local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. The rapidly changing technological scenario could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. Manufacturers are emphasizing on identifying opportunities, thereby setting up certain goals to achieve productivity and efficient usage of capital resources. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence.



One of the key strategies implemented by vendors includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customers in the market.



Key Vendors

Electrolux

Groupe SEB

Koninklijke Philips

Panasonic

Other Prominent Vendors

1byone

AICOK

Bear Down Brands

Conair Corporation

Domu Brands

Econoco

Elite Steam & Garment Machines

Epica

Fridja Limited

GlenDimplex

Haier Group

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Havells India

Jiffy Steamer

Joy

Midea

Newell Brands

Propress

PurSteam

Reliable Corporation

Russel Hobbs

SALAV

SharkNinja Operating

SimplyLife Home

Stanley Black & Decker

Steam & Go

Steamfast

Storebound

SVP Worldwide

Taurus Group

Usha International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrzg4t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900