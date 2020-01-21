Expansion possible with major investment from Decathlon Capital Partners



NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Snack subscription service Bokksu, the leading purveyor of authentic Japanese foods, announces major expansion plans thanks to a seven-figure investment from Decathlon Capital Partners.

The funding will be used to promote new market development, sales expansion efforts, and content media platform creation.

Bokksu offers a premium subscription service that gives customers a real taste of Japan with monthly deliveries of themed snack boxes. “Bokksu” is a phonetic spelling of the Japanese word for “box”.



“Bokksu is unlike any other snack subscription service,” said founder and CEO Danny Taing. “We directly partner with local 100+ year old family makers across Japan to deliver both their artisanal snacks and their rich stories to people everywhere, which sustains and empowers local communities while spreading their traditional craft, culture, and history to the world.”



Taing said Decathlon’s investment enables Bokksu to take advantage of the explosive global growth in curated subscription services, with expansion of the company’s a la carte marketplace, new tea and ramen offerings, corporate gift boxes, as well as new promotional and marketing efforts.

Decathlon’s John Borchers said Bokksu can seize a significant market opportunity with the growth funding. “Bokksu has a well-designed plan to expand and gain market share,” Borchers said. “We’re pleased to be involved with their vision. Also, their Hokkaido cheese mochi puffs are pretty amazing.”

About

Bokksu founder Danny Taing developed his passion for food and travel while living and working in Japan for many years. After returning to the United States, he was frustrated with the limited availability of authentic snacks he enjoyed during his time abroad. Yearning for a real taste of Japan, he created Bokksu: a premium subscription service that directly partners with local Japanese snack makers to deliver a cultural and gourmet journey through Japan to your doorstep each month. Learn more at https://www.bokksu.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.