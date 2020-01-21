BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that it is one of 325 companies across 50 industries included in the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes companies committed to advancing women’s equality and gender reporting in the workplace. Rapid7 was also included in Bloomberg’s 2019 GEI.



“At Rapid7, we work tirelessly to ensure that every employee is given the same level of support and opportunity in order for them to achieve success,” said Christina Luconi, chief people officer at Rapid7. “We are incredibly proud to be included in Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index for the second year in a row, and look forward to continuing to create a diverse, welcoming, and inclusive workplace environment for all employees.”

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. This year, Bloomberg expanded the eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2020 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. Rapid7 was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

To learn more about current open roles at Rapid7, please visit: https://www.rapid7.com/careers/

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,500 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on Twitter .

Press Contacts

Caitlin Doherty

Rapid7, Public Relations Manager

(857) 990-4240

press@rapid7.com



Neeraj Mahajan, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(857) 990—4240

investors@rapid7.com