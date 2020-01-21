MILWAUKEE, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave , the leading insurtech provider powering agency growth, today released its 2019 Stewardship Report detailing the company’s unprecedented accomplishments over the past year. Highlights from 2019 include two major corporate acquisitions, becoming the leading data provider in the insurance industry, reimagining the entire benefits quoting process and significant investments in the P&C side of the business.



“As a company, we made huge promises to our partners and the industry leading up to 2019,” said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. “I’m proud to say we’ve delivered on those promises—and then some—and we will continue that momentum in 2020 and beyond.”

Strategic Acquisitions & Organic Growth

To provide its partners with the best solutions in the industry, Zywave has been heavily investing in its existing products, while enhancing its product portfolio, filling any capability gaps with new acquisitions. A few highlights from the past year include:

In June, Zywave acquired RateFactory, elevating the entire benefits quoting process and providing partners access to the industry’s only carrier-direct quoting solution

In December, the company acquired miEdge, becoming the leading data provider in the industry, providing partners with the most robust database offering for prospecting, and significantly enhancing its existing client delivery, analytics and content solutions

Increased investment in R&D by 25%, year over year

Completed 177 product releases and fulfilled 103 partner enhancement requests

Innovations & Integrations

Zywave is continuing to improve product integration to provide seamless, end-to-end solutions all on one cloud-based platform. Notable accomplishments in 2019 include:

Launched smart content delivery using advanced machine learning to automatically suggest the most relevant, engaging content for users

Expanded the industry’s most expansive content library, creating 975 new pieces of content and 175 proprietary videos; and launched P&C OneSource, a robust P&C content library comprised of both proprietary content and licensed content from the trusted industry sources

Introduced a new learning management system, Zywave Learning, empowering partners to provide cost-effective training to their clients that simplifies employee education and helps them remain compliant

Streamlined and automated countless applications to improve workflows, from simplifying complex commission tracking to adding new import tools, and more

Advanced open API, allowing data to flow freely between Zywave and other systems

“The progress Zywave has made over the past year is evidence of our commitment to continuous improvement,” added Liu. “Additionally, we’ve expanded our employee count by nearly 100 people to better serve our partners. We promise to continue to innovate and grow so we can provide our partners the tech they need to grow even faster.”

Zywave’s Cloud Portfolios

Zywave has continued to execute upon and innovate in line with its product cloud vision in 2019, most recently through the introduction of three levels of suites into its Product Cloud Portfolios, organized by the value they deliver. The suites within each cloud—Sales, Client, Content and Analytics—allow customers to design solutions based on their unique business needs and growth objectives.

Zywave’s Product Cloud Portfolios include:

Sales Cloud – Streamlines mission-critical workflows – from marketing and prospecting to quoting, agency management and more – to fuel growth

Client Cloud – Enables better customer service by offering clients the compliance, risk management, and enrollment, education and onboarding tools they need

Content Cloud – Helps harness the power of employee benefits and P&C content and training modules for engagement and education

Analytics Cloud – Simplifies claims and loss analytics to identify cost savings

To view Zywave’s 2019 Stewardship Report, visit zywv.us/stewardship19 . For more information on Zywave’s Product Cloud Portfolios, visit www.zywave.com .

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 6,000 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com .